Careem rolls out flexible pricing options for Karachi users

Ride-hailing service Careem on Thursday announced that it had rolled out flexible pricing options for its services in Karachi.

A press release from the company issued today said that with its new “Flexi Ride” option, customers and Careem drivers can negotiate and choose their preferred price to take rides on their preferred fare.

It said the option would offer four categories: Flexi GO, Flexi GO Mini, Flexi Bikes and Flexi Riksha. The company said the GO Premium category would remain unchanged and continue offering the pre-existing marketplace model based on a variable fare.

“At the time of booking a Flexi Ride, customers will be shown a suggested fare, which they can increase or reduce. Once selected, the bid will be sent to multiple captains in the area, enabling them to accept the ride or send a counter-bid. Once the price matches, customers will be assigned the captain, beginning their journey,” the company explained.

It added that the option was being introduced in Karachi after its “successful launch” in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan where it “garnered an overwhelmingly positive response from both customers and captains”.

“The Flexi Ride is aimed at redefining freedom of choice for both customers and captains by enabling them to choose their own preferred price. Empowered with an enhanced layer of safety, Careem aims to provide the most reliable experience to both its customers and captains,” the press release said.

Careem Pakistan General Manager Imran Saleem said the option had “proven to result in a positive impact on the overall earnings of captains and offer them flexibility in their work.

“We are certain that this service will undoubtedly make the experience more convenient and enjoyable for both customers and captains.”

