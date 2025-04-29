Ride-hailing services in Karachi to be brought under one system: Sharjeel

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that the provincial government was working to bring ride-hailing services in Karachi under one system, according to a press release issued by his spokesperson.

“We are working to bring the [online] taxi system in Karachi under one umbrella in an integrated and modern manner,” the statement quoted Memon as having said while chairing a meeting of the transport department.

Memon added that these services will be organised under one umbrella so that safe, standard and legal facilities can be provided to passengers.

The minister’s spokesperson Husain Mansoor, speaking to Dawn.com, said, “All online taxi services like Careem, Yango would be brought under one system.”

The statement added that Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Qasim Naveed Qamar, Transport Secretary Asad Zamin, and Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Kamal Dayo also attended the meeting.

The senior minister added that providing quality, safe and environment-friendly travel facilities to the citizens of Karachi is a top priority.

Memon also spoke about taking steps to introduce an electric vehicle (EV) taxi service in Karachi.

“The launch of an EV taxi service will not only improve the city’s taxi system but will also significantly reduce environmental pollution.”

The meeting also considered various models of providing EV taxi vehicles to the public on easy instalments, according to the press release.

Speaking about an earlier announcement by the Sindh government about providing pink scooters to women free of cost, Memon said that rapid progress was being made in this regard to provide women with ease of transport facilities.

“Double-decker buses for the transport sector [in Karachi] will arrive by June this year. A large batch of new buses is expected in late June or early July,” he added.

The senior minister added that in the budget for the upcoming financial year, efforts will be made to allocate maximum funds for the purchase of new buses for commuters.

Earlier in February, the Sindh cabinet had approved the procurement of 50 more electric buses for Karachi, including 15 double-deckers, and 1,000 pink electric motorcycles for women.