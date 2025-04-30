E-Paper | April 30, 2025

Oil falls 3pc on weak demand outlook

Reuters Published April 30, 2025 Updated April 30, 2025 10:24am

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about three per cent to a two-week low on Tuesday as investors braced for Opec+ to boost output and worried US President Donald Trump’s tariffs would hit the global economy and slow demand for the fuel.

Brent crude futures fell by $1.70, or 2.6pc, to $64.16 per barrel at 1:34 p.m. EDT (1734 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped by $1.55, or 2.5pc, to $60.50.

Both benchmarks were on track for their lowest closes since April 10.

Trump’s aggressive tariffs on imports into the US have made it probable the global economy will slip into recession this year, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll.

China, hit with the steepest tariffs, has responded with its own levies against US imports, stoking a trade war between the top two oil-consuming nations. Analysts have sharply lowered their oil demand and price forecasts.

“Trade between China and the US has slowed to a semi-embargo type flow. Every day that passes without some kind of deal with any of our significant trade partners brings us one day closer to a global demand destruction situation,” Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho, said in a note.

The US trade deficit in goods widened to a record high in March as businesses ramped up efforts to bring in merchandise ahead of Trump’s sweeping tariffs, suggesting trade was a large drag on economic growth in the first quarter.

Published in Dawn, April 30th, 2025

