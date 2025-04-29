E-Paper | April 29, 2025

Pakistan set to become the next major tech destination: PM Shehbaz

APP Published April 29, 2025 Updated April 29, 2025 07:56pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum in Islamabad on April 29. — PID
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the Digital Foreign Direct Investment Forum in Islamabad on April 29. — PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to becoming the next major tech destination in light of $700 million pledged in foreign investment in the IT sector at the Digital Foreign Direct Investment (DFDI) conference in Islamabad.

Delegates from around 45 countries arrived in Islamabad to participate in the DFDI conference, the first-ever DFDI conference held in Pakistan.

Over 75 foreign investors and CEOs of more than 50 global companies attended the event. The digital sector has long been recognised as a key segment for foreign direct investment (FDI), yet Pakistan has struggled to attract substantial digital FDI.

Addressing the DFDI conference today, PM Shehbaz hailed investment in the IT sector, saying: “Pakistan is not waiting for the future but shaping it.”

He called on international stakeholders to continue supporting Pakistan as it was ready to lead the global digital economy.

The premier highlighted the government’s initiatives in the IT sector including the launch of federal and provincial IT parks, incubation centres, and a large-scale research and development (R&D) ecosystem.

He noted that Pakistan’s youth, aged between 15-30, constitute 60 per cent of the population, and announced that Huawei will train 200,000 boys and girls through a joint skill development programme in collaboration with the government.

“[The youth] are the architects of our digital future”, he said.

PM Shehbaz said that in March Pakistan received a record-breaking $4.1 billion in foreign remittances, signalling growing trust in the country’s digital potential.

“We’re not just building a digital economy — we’re creating a digital Pakistan. From transforming agriculture through AI to expanding exports with smart technology, this is the moment for global investors to join us,” the premier said.

He invited the world to invest, guide and grow with Pakistan.

“Together, we will make Pakistan a leading light in the digital era.”

Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja also spoke at the conference, highlighting Pakistan’s exponential growth in IT export.

“Pakistan’s youth — over 100 million strong — is our greatest digital asset. Under the prime minister’s direct supervision, we have trained over 300,000 young professionals in IT skills this year alone.”

She also spoke about Pakistan’s evolving regulatory landscape and called for the development of robust digital infrastructure.

CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board Abu Bakar announced that IT exports were set to exceed $4b this year, calling it a testament to public-private collaboration and national talent.

Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organisation Deemah AlYahya, praised Pakistan’s ambition and innovation.

“This is a historic moment where ambition, innovation, and opportunity converge. Digital transformation is now a revolution, not a trend and with 142 million broadband subscribers, 65pc smartphone penetration, and IT exports poised to exceed $4b, the country is primed for digital acceleration.”

