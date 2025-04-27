Info minister sees opportunities for investment in crypto, fintech

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan is entering a new era of investment and development in the crypto and digital finance sectors.

“In view of the rich potential of the youth, the emerging economy and the growing confidence of global financial institutions, Pakistan is rapidly gaining a prominent position in the crypto industry,” he said while speaking after the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Pakistan Crypto Council and World Liberty Financial at the Ministry of Finance.

The agreement aims to advance cryptocurrency applications and boost blockchain adoption. It was signed by Chase Hero of World Liberty Financial and CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saeed. On the occasion, Zack Witkoff, Co-Chairman of World Liberty Financial, was also present.

“Pakistani youth have immense potential which can be utilised to create new employment opportunities; ways are being found to digitise remittances so that both the government and the people can directly benefit,” the minister remarked.

Crypto Council, World Liberty Financial sign deal to boost blockchain adoption

The minister, while mentioning the opportunities available in Pakistan regarding crypto, said that the establishment of the Crypto Council has brought about a new innovative development in Pakistan and work was underway rapidly on the regulatory framework in the crypto sector.

Mr Tarar said that World Liberty Financial was a major platform doing significant work in the areas of regulation and stable coins under the decentralised finance protocol.

He said that this agreement will help in making the crypto regulatory framework in Pakistan stable and effective and the youth will be able to participate fully in this important sector.

The minister said that 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population was under the age of 30 and its youth have immense potential which can be activated to create new employment opportunities in the country. He said Pakistan has made significant progress in the crypto sector in a very short period of time and today’s cooperation will further expand the opportunities for crypto in Pakistan.

Mr Tarar, while welcoming the World Liberty Financial delegation to Pakistan, said there are immense opportunities for business and investment in the country.

On this occasion, Bilal Bin Saqib, who is also finance minister’s adviser, said that through cooperation with international organisations, they were working to make Pakistan an important part of the global digital economy.

This partnership with World Liberty Financial will play a significant role in the implementation of modern financial technologies in Pakistan, he added.

Zach Witkoff said Pakistan is a rapidly emerging economy and its youth have the potential to quickly adopt technology. He said there were excellent investment opportunities in the digital finance sector in Pakistan and he wanted the country to play an important role in the global digital economy.

Mr Witkoff expressed the hope that this partnership will yield positive results in the future.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2025