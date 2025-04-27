E-Paper | April 27, 2025

Info minister sees opportunities for investment in crypto, fintech

APP Published April 27, 2025 Updated April 27, 2025 09:37am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Infor­mation and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan is entering a new era of investment and development in the crypto and digital finance sectors.

“In view of the rich potential of the youth, the emerging economy and the growing confidence of global financial institutions, Pakistan is rapidly gaining a prominent position in the crypto industry,” he said while speaking after the signing ceremony of an agreement between the Pakistan Crypto Council and World Liberty Financial at the Ministry of Finance.

The agreement aims to advance cryptocurrency applications and boost blockchain adoption. It was signed by Chase Hero of World Liberty Financial and CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council Bilal Bin Saeed. On the occasion, Zack Witkoff, Co-Chairman of World Liberty Financial, was also present.

“Pakistani youth have immense potential which can be utilised to create new employment opportunities; ways are being found to digitise remittances so that both the government and the people can directly benefit,” the minister remarked.

Crypto Council, World Liberty Financial sign deal to boost blockchain adoption

The minister, while mentioning the opportunities available in Pakistan regarding crypto, said that the establishment of the Crypto Council has brought about a new innovative development in Pakistan and work was underway rapidly on the regulatory framework in the crypto sector.

Mr Tarar said that World Liberty Financial was a major platform doing significant work in the areas of regulation and stable coins under the decentralised finance protocol.

He said that this agreement will help in making the crypto regulatory framework in Pakistan stable and effective and the youth will be able to participate fully in this important sector.

The minister said that 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population was under the age of 30 and its youth have immense potential which can be activated to create new employment opportunities in the country. He said Pakistan has made significant progress in the crypto sector in a very short period of time and today’s cooperation will further expand the opportunities for crypto in Pakistan.

Mr Tarar, while welcoming the World Liberty Financial delegation to Pakistan, said there are immense opportunities for business and investment in the country.

On this occasion, Bilal Bin Saqib, who is also finance minister’s adviser, said that through cooperation with international organisations, they were working to make Pakistan an important part of the global digital economy.

This partnership with World Liberty Financial will play a significant role in the implementation of modern financial technologies in Pakistan, he added.

Zach Witkoff said Pakistan is a rapidly emerging economy and its youth have the potential to quickly adopt technology. He said there were excellent investment opportunities in the digital finance sector in Pakistan and he wanted the country to play an important role in the global digital economy.

Mr Witkoff expressed the hope that this partnership will yield positive results in the future.

Published in Dawn, April 27th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

From gains to gaps
27 Apr, 2025

From gains to gaps

AS we mark World Immunisation Week 2025 — themed ‘Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible’ — we are faced...
Crisis talks
Updated 27 Apr, 2025

Crisis talks

Sense needs to be restored so that the Pahalgam attack may be independently investigated and the victims given justice.
BYC women in jail
27 Apr, 2025

BYC women in jail

THE detained Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists, including women, are reported...
Time for restraint
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

Time for restraint

Neither Pakistan nor India can afford another war. It is time again to give diplomacy a chance.
A wise decision
Updated 26 Apr, 2025

A wise decision

GOOD sense seems to have finally prevailed, with the federal government deferring the planned canal projects,...
‘Fake’ Pakistanis
26 Apr, 2025

‘Fake’ Pakistanis

THE revelation is shocking. Hundreds of individuals holding Pakistani passports who were detained by the Saudi...