E-Paper | April 27, 2025

YouTuber ‘Ducky Bhai’ booked for driving with his feet on motorway

Imran Gabol Published April 26, 2025 Updated April 26, 2025 11:55pm

YouTuber Saadur Rehman, known as “Ducky Bhai”, was booked for showing “extreme carelessness and recklessness” in a video where he was seen driving his vehicle using his feet, it emerged on Saturday.

According to a first information report (FIR) filed at the Chakri police station in Rawalpindi on April 19, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, at around 3:20pm, Rehman uploaded a video from his social media account in which he was seen driving a vehicle.

Rehman, in the video, could be seen “driving his vehicle with the help of his feet, showing extreme carelessness and recklessness”, the FIR read.

It added that the actions of the YouTuber not only endangered his own life and property, but also of the other people travelling on the motorway.

The FIR said that the suspect had committed vandalism against whom the prosecution has filed the case.

According to the FIR, the case against the YouTuber was registered under Article 67 (driving recklessly or dangerously) of the National Highway Safety Ordinance (NHSO) 2000, and Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

