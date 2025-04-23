Bird on the brink: Great Indian bustard nears vanishing point in Pakistan

A treacherous combination of habitat degradation, illegal hunting and predation has pushed the Great Indian bustard, one of the world’s heaviest flying birds, to the brink of extinction in Pakistan and India, wildlife experts and conservation groups warn.

With an alarmingly small global population numbering just between 200 and 250 individuals, the bird has been classified as “critically endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

In Pakistan, the situation is particularly dire, with the estimated population of the long-legged bird, endemic to the subcontinent, hovering between 25 and 35, according to the World Wildlife Fund for Nature-Pakistan (WWF-Pakistan).

India’s western states of Gujarat and Rajasthan serve as primary habitats for the species, locally known as ‘gurano’. In Pakistan, the bustard is found deep within the arid expanse of the Cholistan desert or occasionally spotted in the grassy plains of the Thar desert.

“Agricultural and infrastructural expansion has severely damaged the natural habitats of the Great Indian bustard, particularly in India, leading to a dramatic decline in its population over recent decades,” said Jamshed Iqbal Chaudhry, senior manager for research and conservation at WWF-Pakistan.

Speaking to Anadolu, Chaudhry highlighted additional threats, such as predation by feral dogs and frequent electrocution from overhead power lines, as major factors contributing to the species’ dwindling numbers.

“Agricultural expansion in India has now reached border areas near Pakistan, which used to be prime habitat for the Great Indian bustard,” he explained.

“The habitat degradation there is forcing these birds to migrate towards Pakistan, where desert grasslands are comparatively intact, but relentless illegal hunting on the Pakistani side prevents any recovery of their population.”

Each year, he noted, “four to five Great Indian bustards fall victim to influential hunters who kill the birds for their meat.”

Myths and influence

Ali Usman Bukhari, an official from the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department, pointed out that local misconceptions have further endangered the bird.

“Some locals wrongly believe that the meat of the Great Indian bustard has aphrodisiac properties similar to those of the Houbara bustard, a migratory bird,” he explained.

Physically distinctive due to its horizontal stance and long bare legs, the Great Indian bustard weighs between 4 to 5 kilogrammes, significantly heavier than the Houbara bustard.

The Houbara bustard itself has historically been a popular hunting target among Arab royalty, who value its meat for its purported medicinal qualities. As winter descends upon Siberia, migratory birds, including Houbara, flock to Pakistan’s lakes and riverbeds, seeking refuge from harsh conditions.

“Continuous disturbances, primarily due to illegal hunting, force the Great Indian bustard back towards India, despite the habitat degradation there,” Bukhari said.

“The bird prefers the relative safety in India, as the local communities, especially in Rajasthan, refrain from hunting due to religious beliefs.”

Along the Indian side of the border near Pakistan, most residents in Rajasthan belong to the Bishnoi community, renowned for their religiously motivated reverence for animals and birds, which they refuse to harm or kill.

“The Great Indian bustard should ideally thrive on the Pakistani side of the border, given the better habitat conditions,” Bukhari said. “But if it is relentlessly chased and hunted by influential people driving jeeps, why would the bird choose to stay here?”

Conservation efforts and challenges

The Punjab wildlife department recently established the “Great Indian Bustard Wildlife Sanctuary” along the border areas near the Cholistan desert.

“Since the establishment of this sanctuary, poaching incidents have notably decreased over the past two years,” Bukhari said. “We are now beginning to see more frequent sightings of the bird within the protected boundaries.”

Rab Nawaz, an Islamabad-based wildlife expert, emphasised the urgent need for a comprehensive “species conservation action plan” to halt the bird’s slide towards extinction.

Calling for more designated sanctuaries, he suggested involving local communities in conservation efforts, citing the successful recovery story of Pakistan’s national animal, the markhor, a large wild goat whose population has rebounded from the brink of extinction to a current estimate of between 3,500 and 5,000.

“The real culprits behind illegal hunting of the Great Indian bustard are not ordinary locals but influential hunters,” Nawaz told Anadolu. “By actively involving local communities, who have a vested interest in protecting their environment, the government can more effectively curb illegal hunting practices.”

Echoing Nawaz’s sentiment, WWF-Pakistan’s Chaudhry urged for “strict enforcement” of laws banning the hunting of the Great Indian bustard to ensure population growth.

“The key is not just having conservation laws on paper, but effectively implementing them,” Chaudhry said. “Stricter enforcement and better awareness can ensure that these birds have a chance to recover and thrive once again.”