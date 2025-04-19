E-Paper | April 19, 2025

Goods transporters end nationwide strike after talks with authorities

Imtiaz Ali Published April 19, 2025 Updated April 19, 2025 05:09pm

In a positive development for the country’s business community, the goods transporters on Saturday announced an end to their strike after successful negotiations with the authorities in Karachi.

The country’s logistics and transport system had come to a halt as the nationwide strike by goods transporters entered its fourth day on Friday, disrupting trade operations, paralysing supply chains and dealing a fresh blow to the country’s fragile economy.

The strike, triggered by the Sindh government’s enforcement of new vehicle fitness regulations, reportedly left thousands of containers stranded at ports and warehouses, causing widespread concern among exporters and importers.

The provincial government introduced stricter vehicle fitness regulations in response to a surge in road accidents across Karachi. The city has witnessed an alarming rise in fatal collisions, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers.

Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi told Dawn.com, “Transporters [association] have assured of their full cooperation to [the] provincial government and divisional administration in rectifying faults in heavy vehicles in due course of time.”

He added that the goods transporters will provide a weekly report to the deputy inspector general of traffic police.

“They will not operate any ‘road unworthy’ vehicle,” a statement issued by the commissioner read.

“⁠Impounded heavy vehicles will be released immediately, except those who are in very dilapidated condition, for which [the] release of impounded vehicles will be made after furnishing of affidavit that vehicle will not be brought on road, unless cleared by motor vehicle inspection.”

Transport Goods Association (TGA) President Tariq Gujjar said that the officials considered their demands as “legitimate” and gave them a six-month time frame for implementation of different issues, including fitness of heavy vehicles, to control growing accidents in the metropolis.

He said that the commissioner informed them that the number of motor vehicle inspectors has been increased to 25.

He further quoted the commissioner as saying that 25 more inspectors will be recruited to overcome the shortage of issuing fitness certificates to the vehicles.

The TGA president continued that these inspectors will visit their offices for the issuance of computerised fitness certificates.

He elaborated that association had proposed to the provincial government as part of the long-term measures to shift thousands of warehouses from Karachi’s key areas including Saddar and Tariq Road to the outskirts of the metropolis.

Besides, he said it had forwarded the proposal to dedicate or establish roads for heavy vehicles in the industrial areas of the city and reserve tracks for motorcycles on those thoroughfares to avoid accidents in the future.

The TGA leader further said that they met with Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, who informed them that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has realised the gravity of the problem.

The traders’ bodies had also approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the resolution of the problem, arising out of the ‘abrupt’ implementation of the measures against goods transport by the provincial government, he added.

