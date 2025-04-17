Deadly zealotry

FEARS that mob attacks on international fast-food franchises would end up in tragedy have come true, after police say a worker at a foreign chain was shot dead in Sheikhupura earlier this week.

The killing occurred after a TLP anti-Israel protest had wound up. Law enforcers say two men targeted a foreign chain, firing shots from the outside, resulting in the death of Asif Nawaz, a restaurant worker who was reportedly present in the outlet’s kitchen.

Earlier, several foreign eateries in various cities and towns of Sindh and Punjab had been vandalised by mobs; disturbing footage on social media shows men armed with clubs invading an outlet in Rawalpindi, as workers and patrons, including women and children, take cover. All of this is being done ostensibly in solidarity with Palestine.

However, the murder and bullying of innocent people only besmirches the just Palestinian cause. The authorities must crack down on this violent behaviour before more tragedies occur.

Sadly, extremist outfits are using the name of Palestine to stay relevant in society. Some of the groups involved have also been attacking religious minorities, particularly in Punjab. The attacks on food outlets have continued, despite leading clerics calling upon people to keep boycotts peaceful. There is no denying that Israel is carrying out a genocidal war in Gaza.

However, murdering innocent people, and attacking firms assumed to be supporting the Zionist state, is indefensible.

Consumers are free to non-violently boycott brands they feel may be supportive of Israel. But there can be no space for the ferocious vigilantism of extremist groups, which use emotive issues to stay in the headlines. These same groups also weaponise the sensitive issue of blasphemy to forward their dark agendas.

The state must arrest and bring to justice those involved in the Sheikhupura murder, while the elements involved in attacking eateries elsewhere also need to be traced and punished. There can be no tolerance for such vile behaviour.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2025