Punjab minister brings up contentious Kalabagh Dam amidst canals controversy

Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada on Saturday said that the controversial Kalabagh Dam project should be built, amidst the controversy surrounding the construction of six new canals on the Indus River.

The Sindh Assembly has already adopted four resolutions against the construction of the Kalabagh dam, which is also being opposed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces through resolutions passed by their assemblies.

In September 2018, making a policy statement in the National Assembly, then foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were opposed to the Kalabagh dam, and the government respected their view.

Speaking in Dawn News programme ‘Doosra Rukh’, Pirzada said: “Yes the Kalabagh Dam should be built, 100 per cent it should be built.

“… As far as the objection by Sindh is concerned that their water will be stopped, we are only saying when there is a flood situation and water is in abundance it should be stored.”

When reminded by the host that all three provincial assemblies apart from Punjab have adopted resolutions, the Punjab irrigation minister responded, “We are doing politics on this issue but not making a logical argument.

“If a reservoir is made and Punjab is the upper riparian, then Sindh and Balochistan being the lower riparian provinces will be the next beneficiaries and its beneficial for the whole country.”

Speaking about the controversy surrounding the construction of the six new canals, Pirzada echoed Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari’s claims that President Asif Ali Zardari had approved the project.

“As President and PPP leader, he [President Zardari] has given the go ahead [for the project] and it has been discussed with him. The media has reported on it as well.”

Punjab and Sindh ministers on Thursday had engaged in a verbal spat over the government’s canals project, a day after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected it while addressing a rally in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, terming it “unilateral”.

Part of the Green Pakistan Initiative, the ambitious Cholistan canals project aims to irrigate a total of 4.8 million acres (1.9 million hectares) of barren land by constructing six canals — two each in Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab. Five of these canals will be built on the Indus River, while the sixth one on the Sutlej River, supplying approximately 4,120 cusecs of water to irrigate the Cholistan desert in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir inaugurated the Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab’s lands on February 15 amid public uproar and strong reservations in Sindh.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against the construction of six new canals on the Indus River in March. The resolution demanded an immediate halt to any plans, activities or work related to the controversial project until an agreement with all provincial governments, particularly Sindh, was reached to ensure that the rights of the province were fully protected and respected.