Sindh CM Murad vows to protect Sindh’s rights amid controversial canals project

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding Sindh’s interests, particularly with regards to the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir inaugurated the ambitious Cholistan project to irrigate south Punjab lands on February 15 amid a public uproar in Sindh and strong reservations expressed by stakeholders of the smaller province.

The $3.3 billion Green Pakistan Initiative launched by the federal government aims to develop six canals to irrigate 1.2 million acres of “barren land” in south Punjab, but has encountered strong opposition in Sindh — initially from Sindhi nationalist parties, and now the PPP as well.

They fear Sindh will lose its water share from the Indus River due to the construction of these canals. In March, the Sindh Assembly also passed a resolution against the initiative.

Speaking to the media in Sukkur, Shah emphasised that the PPP is opposed to the project, which he believes will harm the province’s water resources.

He expressed concern that the media should be aware of the impact of their reporting, as it can shape public opinion. He clarified that no funds have been allocated for the canals project, and the PPP will continue to challenge the proposal, according to APP.

The Sindh CM pointed out that the Punjab government has proposed a Rs218 billion project to construct new canals that requires approval from the Council of Common Interests (CCI). Shah added that any water project must be approved by the CCI, as per Article 155 of the Constitution.

He also highlighted the water scarcity issue in Sindh, citing that between 1976 and 2022, 27 million acres of water flowed into the sea, while 8.6 million acres were allocated for other uses, resulting in an 11 million acre-foot water shortage. He questioned how the canals project could be feasible in such circumstances.

The CM assured that the PPP will continue to protect Sindh’s rights and interests, and he is committed to standing with the people of the province. He also vowed to bring the perpetrators of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mehr’s murder to justice.

On Thursday, the ruling allies in Punjab came face to face on the issue of canals in Cholistan, as the PPP’s provincial leadership expressed its reservations over the irrigation project, while the PML-N accused its coalition partner of habitually politicising water issues.

Meanwhile, another ally of the ruling Nawaz League — the Chaudhry Shujaat-led PML-Q — also said it desires the resolution of the canal issue at the earliest to avoid acrimony.

Summaries of Sindh regarding new water projects, including Cholistan canal, have been submitted in the CCI in 2023 and 2024 but a decision on them is still awaited. The CCI is a forum that has exclusive jurisdiction to decide water disputes.