E-Paper | April 04, 2025

US cuts off Radio Free Europe’s Russian broadcast

AFP Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 09:41am

PRAGUE: The head of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty said on Thursday that the US government had switched off a satellite that transmitted its Russian-language programme into Russia.

Prague-based RFE/RL, founded during the Cold War to counter Soviet propaganda and funded by the US, has been at odds with the new administration of US President Donald Trump, which decided in mid-March to freeze its funding, amid a drive to slash the size of the federal government.

RFE/RL challenged the decision in court and won a temporary restraining order, but the US Agency for Global Media, the US government agency that oversees its operations, has not yet released the funding.

“We came into work today and saw that satellite services that reach into Russia had been turned off by USAGM,” RFE/RL chief executive Stephen Capus said. The decision affects the round-the-clock Russian-language “Current Time” television broadcasting to Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, eastern Europe and other regions.

“USAGM notified RFE/RL that satellite contracts carrying Current Time to Europe were terminated,” Capus added. USAGM did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Published in Dawn, April 4th, 2025

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day of the tariffs

The day of the tariffs

Khurram Husain
Watching the Trump tariffs roll in while our own prime minister congratulated himself, his team and the power of prayer for being able to pass through a power tariff cut inspired zero confidence.

Opinion

Editorial

More than words
Updated 04 Apr, 2025

More than words

Holistic development can only work when there is organic and credible political activity in the province.
Poor publicity
04 Apr, 2025

Poor publicity

FORTUNE does not seem to be favouring the PTI — at least not yet. With the party’s founder confined from public...
Party pooper
04 Apr, 2025

Party pooper

INDIA’s role of a spoilsport is tiresome. From pulling books from shelves, such as Wendy Doniger’s The Hindus: ...
Canal unrest
Updated 03 Apr, 2025

Canal unrest

With rising water scarcity in Indus system, it is crucial to move towards a consensus-driven policymaking process.
Iran-US tension
03 Apr, 2025

Iran-US tension

THE Trump administration’s threats aimed at Iran do not bode well for global peace, and unless Washington changes...
Flights to history
03 Apr, 2025

Flights to history

MOHENJODARO could have been the forgotten gold we desperately need. Instead, this 5,000-year-old well of antiquity ...