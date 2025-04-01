Sindh CM Murad condemns fatal robbery in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth that claimed Rangers man’s life

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday condemned the robbery bid in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, which resulted in the death of a Rangers man.

On Sunday, police confirmed that a 22-year-old Pakistan Rangers man was shot dead by robbers in Sohrab Goth when he resisted their attempt. He suffered multiple bullet wounds in the chest and thigh and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the victim belonged to the paramilitary force and had come to his home on leave.

According to a statement released by the CM Sindh spokesperson, the chief minister sought details of the incident from the Sindh Inspector General and the Rangers, expressing grief over the martyrdom of the official.

He issued directives for the killers to be “arrested immediately”, adding that there would be “no compromise on law and order” and that the criminals will be “brought to justice”.

Flawed approach

West Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch told Dawn last week that the police had conducted a study of 100 cases in which street criminals were granted bails by courts. He said the study highlighted certain flaws on part of the police which helped the criminals get bail from the courts.

Those, he said, included lack of identification parade, independent witnesses of both recoveries of looted valuables and incident of robberies. Lack of interest by the police in pursuing the cases properly also resulted in bail orders for the repeat offenders. Registration of FIR late after the incident and not sending the recovered pistol to the police’s forensic lab on time were also key factors that helped criminals get bail.

He also announced arrest of two repeat offenders, Abdul Rehman alias Garha and Mustaqeem who were included in a ‘huge list’ of street crimes. He added that one of them was arrested several times in the past as there were 12 cases registered against him.