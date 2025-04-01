E-Paper | April 01, 2025

Sindh CM Murad condemns fatal robbery in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth that claimed Rangers man’s life

Imtiaz Ali Published April 1, 2025 Updated April 1, 2025 02:18pm

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday condemned the robbery bid in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, which resulted in the death of a Rangers man.

On Sunday, police confirmed that a 22-year-old Pakistan Rangers man was shot dead by robbers in Sohrab Goth when he resisted their attempt. He suffered multiple bullet wounds in the chest and thigh and was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the victim belonged to the paramilitary force and had come to his home on leave.

According to a statement released by the CM Sindh spokesperson, the chief minister sought details of the incident from the Sindh Inspector General and the Rangers, expressing grief over the martyrdom of the official.

He issued directives for the killers to be “arrested immediately”, adding that there would be “no compromise on law and order” and that the criminals will be “brought to justice”.

Flawed approach

West Zone DIG Irfan Ali Baloch told Dawn last week that the police had conducted a study of 100 cases in which street criminals were granted bails by courts. He said the study highlighted certain flaws on part of the police which helped the criminals get bail from the courts.

Those, he said, included lack of identification parade, independent witnesses of both recoveries of looted valuables and incident of robberies. Lack of interest by the police in pursuing the cases properly also resulted in bail orders for the repeat offenders. Registration of FIR late after the incident and not sending the recovered pistol to the police’s forensic lab on time were also key factors that helped criminals get bail.

He also announced arrest of two repeat offenders, Abdul Rehman alias Garha and Mustaqeem who were included in a ‘huge list’ of street crimes. He added that one of them was arrested several times in the past as there were 12 cases registered against him.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

First line of defence

First line of defence

Maleeha Lodhi
Pakistan’s foreign service has long needed reform to be able to adapt to global changes and leverage opportunities in a more multipolar world.

Editorial

Eid amidst crises
Updated 31 Mar, 2025

Eid amidst crises

Until the Muslim world takes practical steps to end these atrocities, these besieged populations will see no joy.
Women’s rights
Updated 01 Apr, 2025

Women’s rights

Such judgements, and others directly impacting women’s rights should be given more airtime in media.
Not helping
31 Mar, 2025

Not helping

THE continued detention of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders — including Dr Mahrang Baloch in Quetta and Sammi ...
Hard habits
Updated 30 Mar, 2025

Hard habits

Their job is to ensure that social pressures do not build to the point where problems like militancy and terrorism become a national headache.
Dreams of gold
30 Mar, 2025

Dreams of gold

PROSPECTS of the Reko Diq project taking off soon seem to have brightened lately following the completion of the...
No invitation
30 Mar, 2025

No invitation

FOR all of Pakistan’s hockey struggles, including their failure to qualify for the Olympics and World Cup as well...