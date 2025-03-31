E-Paper | April 02, 2025

Kasur district council ex-member succumbs to her burns

Our Correspondent Published March 31, 2025 Updated April 2, 2025 09:27am

KASUR: A former woman member of district council who had set herself on fire in protest against the alleged highhandedness of police some four months back succumbed to her burns here on Sunday.

Ganda Singh police, some four months back, had detained Muhammad Jamil, brother of the district council ex-member Sakina Bibi, and put him in the lock-up.

The SHO refused to release him despite Sakina Bibi’s request. Sakina Bibi, who claimed her brother’s arrest was unjustified, set herself ablaze on the premises of Ganda Singh police station in protest against police.

She was rushed to the DHQ hospital where doctors referred her to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, given her serious condition, where she remained under treatment.

However, she was shifted by her family to her home in Chohrpura village a few days back, where she succumbed to her burns on Saturday.

The victim had recorded her statement to an investigation officer after the incident, saying she took the extreme step over the police attitude.

SHOT IN ROBBERY: Police claimed to have arrested two robbers soon after they shot at and seriously injured a man during a robbery at Ra Kay Ghuman village in the limits of Sarai Mughal police station.

As per police, Shahzad was on his way home on foot in a village street when two robbers held him at gunpoint and tried to snatch valuables from him.

One of the robbers shot at and injured Shahzad when he put up resistance and managed to flee along with his accomplice.

The injured man was hospitalised. Police later claimed the arrest of the robbers, identified as Shan and Nasir.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2025

