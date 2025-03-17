Local PPP leader shot dead in Karachi’s Dalmia: police

A local PPP leader was gunned down in a suspected targeted attack in Karachi’s Dalmia on Monday night, according to police.

Aziz Bhatti police Station House Officer (SHO) Saeed Ahmed Dharejo told Dawn.com, “PPP leader Faiq Khan, 40, was standing outside his home in Shanti Nagar when unknown suspects shot and killed him.”

He added that the body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The officer said he suspected some personal enmity was behind the murder. However, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi told Dawn.com, “It was a targeted killing as the suspects shot the deceased in the head.”

Mehdi said Khan had worked against anti-social elements in the area and was a former councillor and presently, the PPP president of Union Council Dalmia. Mehdi demanded the arrest of the killers.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of the murder and directed the authorities to ensure the arrest of the killers while ascertaining the incident’s exact motive.

The incident comes a day after PPP lawmaker Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar narrowly escaped death in an indiscriminate firing on the vehicle he was travelling in on Sunday. One of his bodyguards was killed and three other persons were wounded in the attack, which took place on a link road near the Batri Wahi area in Ubauro taluka of Ghotki district.