E-Paper | February 19, 2025

Youth killed in ‘business dispute’ at Karachi’s DHA guest house

Imtiaz Ali Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 11:37am

KARACHI: A young man was shot dead while another wounded inside a private guest house in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Tuesday evening over some personal dispute, police said.

They identified the deceased as Mustafa Kausar, 30, and wounded as Mujahid Ali, 40. The incident occurred at ‘Marigold guest house’ in Phase-VII. The two along with one another friend were staying there for some business.

Defence SHO Shahid Taj said that during the initial probe, it transpired that the incident appeared to be an outcome of some ‘business dispute.’ He said they had detained Mujahid for interrogation while their third friend Ubaid managed to escape from the spot.

The officer said these three friends came to Karachi from Rawalpindi for some business. They arrived in the city traveling in a Civic car four days ago and stayed at the guest house.

On Tuesday evening, Mujahid came out from the room at 4pm by saying that he had fallen down in the washroom and suffered injuries, the SHO said.

The officer said the guest house staff, realising something fishy, went to the room where they saw Mustafa lying dead with gunshot wounds. CCTV footage obtained by the police showed their third friend Ubaid had already left the place at 10am.

He said the pistol and car owned by the deceased were missing, adding that both the wounded and who fled were Afghans while the deceased was a resident of Rawalpindi.

He said the deceased’s father, Kausar, told the police on phone that the friends had some dispute over ‘monetary transaction.’ The father also told the police that his son carried significant cash that was also missing. He said an exchange of hot words had taken place between them on Monday night.

During initial interrogation, the injured suspect told the police they were doing sale/purchase of LEDs jointly.

The body and wounded were shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities. The Crime Scene Unit of the police was called to collect evidence from the crime scene. Spent bullet casings had been recovered for investigation purposes.

Workman killed by boulder

A workman was killed by a heavy boulder, which fell down from a hill near Nusrat Bhutto Colony in North Karachi during a digging work being carried out by heavy machinery in order to extract stones and aggregate for “commercial use” on Tuesday, officials said.

Rescue-1122 official Hassaan Khan told Dawn that the heavy machinery was being used to cut stones at the hills when a large boulder fell down during a landslip.

He said after receiving information, their urban rescue team arrived at the spot, removed the rubble and retrieved the body buried beneath the stones. The workman was identified as Ghani-ur-Rehman, 42.

The rescue official added that they came to know that the heavy machinery was being used for “commercial purpose”.

However, he added that they were informed that stones were being cut for marble shops located there while sometimes, this activity was also being done to “pave the way”.

After the incident a dispute also arose over jurisdiction of three concerning police stations.

Manghopir police station SHO Imran Ahmed Khan told Dawn that his and two other police stations — the Sir Syed and Sharea Noorjehan — had sent their police teams to ascertain the circumstances which led to the death.

The SHO added that there was a “crushing plant in the area for reti-bajri” (stones and aggregate) extraction.

He said the crushing work was underway when the heavy stones fell “inside the premises of a company, killing their worker”.

Published in Dawn, February 19th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...
Cholistan project
Updated 18 Feb, 2025

Cholistan project

GPI goals align with Pakistan's broader economic aims but the manner in which the initiative was launched raises questions.
Right to know
18 Feb, 2025

Right to know

IT is an unfortunate paradox that while on paper Pakistan has some of the most impressive right to information laws,...
Dam dispute
18 Feb, 2025

Dam dispute

THE situation in Chilas needs attention and a fair-minded approach so that it can be resolved amicably. Diamer ...