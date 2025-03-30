E-Paper | March 30, 2025

Three killed to avenge murder of YouTuber dacoit in Sadiqabad

A Correspondent Published March 30, 2025 Updated March 30, 2025 10:30am

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Three people were shot at and killed by dacoits in the Jamaldin Wali area of tehsil Sadiqabad near the Indus River, about 60 km from here, on Saturday noon.

Reports said Umar Lund and his two nephews were passing through the main bazaar of Shahpur when they were ambushed near Dodhay Wali Pulli. The attackers, alleged accomplices of deceased YouTuber dacoit Shahid Lund, opened fire, killing them on the spot.

According to local residents, Umar Lund had killed Shahid Lund in early November 2024 during a Lund clan gathering, and this attack was a revenge killing carried out by Shahid’s accomplices.

The incident has left residents in shock, as dacoits once again brazenly took the law into their own hands in a populated rural area near Jamaldin Wali.

Meanwhile, in a video message two accomplices of deceased Shahid Lund claimed responsibility for killing Umar Lund. Holding a G3 rifle of Umar Lund, the dacoits were seen in Katcha area and they said that they avenged the murder of Shahid Lund Jamaldin Wali is the hometown of PPP south Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, and PPP MPA Mumtaz Chang has repeatedly raised concerns in the Punjab Assembly over the worsening law and order situation in the district.

Last week, police killed several dacoits near Katcha Machka who were involved in the killings of policemen.

According to a police spokesperson, the victims were identified as Umar Lund, Huzaifa Lund, and Khalid Dhanwani.

Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Rizwan Umar Gondal took notice of the incident and deployed a heavy police contingent to the area.

DPO Gondal stated that initial findings suggest the incident was the result of old enmity, though another possible motive could be an honour-related dispute (Karo-Kari) involving Huzaifa Lund.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2025

