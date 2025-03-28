E-Paper | March 28, 2025

Israeli strikes kill six people in Lebanon’s south

AFP Published March 28, 2025 Updated March 28, 2025 10:32am

BEIRUT: Lebanon said on Thursday that Israeli strikes killed six people in the country’s south, with Israel saying it struck Hezbollah operatives.

The strikes were the latest in a series of Israeli attacks on south Lebanon, despite a November ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah after more than a year of hostilities.

The Lebanese health ministry said “two people were killed in an enemy strike on the village of Baraashit” in Nabatieh district. Earlier the ministry said an “Israeli enemy strike on a car in Yohmor al-Shaqeef led to the death of three people,” in a statement reported by the National News Agency.

The news agency said a drone targeted a vehicle near the town, in a strike that came at the same time as artillery shelling.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “several Hezbollah terrorists were identified transferring weapons in the area of Yohmor in southern Lebanon”, adding that the army “struck the terrorists”.

NNA also reported that “one person was killed and another wounded in the Israeli drone targeting… of a car in the (southern) town Maaroub”. The Israeli military said that overnight, the air force “struck and eliminated… a battalion commander” in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force in the Derdghaiya area, near Maaroub.

It accused him of having “advanced and directed numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians” and troops during the war, and of also directing “terror attacks against Israel’s Home Front” in recent months.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2025

