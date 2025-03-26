E-Paper | March 26, 2025

Pakistan’s economy grew 1.73pc in 2nd quarter, says govt

Reuters | Mahira Sarfraz Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 03:35pm

The government said on Wednesday the country’s GDP growth rate was 1.73 per cent in the second quarter of the current financial year ending on June 30 and upgraded its estimate for the previous quarter.

The government’s National Accounts Committee said in a statement that Pakistan had revised the first quarter real GDP estimate up to 1.34pc from earlier estimates of 0.92pc due to higher-than-expected growth in the services sector.

The announcement came just hours after International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff reached a deal with the government for new $1.3 billion financing and praised the country’s progress on boosting macroeconomic stability.

The country’s central bank said its full-year GDP growth target was 2.5pc to 3.5pc and that it expected economic activity to gain further momentum.

Arif Habib Limited. in a report, noted that economy continued “to move forward, demonstrating resilience despite sectoral variations”, attributing it to NAC’s latest GDP figures.

It highlighted that the agriculture and services sectors continued to support economic expansion, while industrial recovery remained a challenge.

“In 2QFY25, the agriculture sector posted a 1.10pc year-on-year (YoY) growth, and services expanded by 2.57pc YoY,” it said, adding, however the industrial sector had contracted

However, it added that the industrial sector had contracted by 0.18pc YoY, highlighting the need for targeted policy interventions.

Graph shows Pakistan growth rate YoY trajectory — Photo provided by Arif Habib Limited
Graph shows Pakistan growth rate YoY trajectory — Photo provided by Arif Habib Limited

“Looking ahead, we expect FY25 GDP growth to reach 2.75pc, with the services sector leading the way,” the report said.

According to Topline Securities, a brokerage firm in Karachi, the growth rate for 1QFY25 was revised up to 1.34pc from earlier estimates of 0.92pc.

“The 1HFY25 growth averages at 1.54pc compared to 2.33pc in 1HFY24,” it said.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...
Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

State must not push ordinary citizens away with its excesses when dealing with Balochistan.
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...