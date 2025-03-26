E-Paper | March 26, 2025

SpaceX rocket fuel makes stunning swirl in European sky

AFP Published March 26, 2025 Updated March 26, 2025 07:00am
A BLUE and white spiral in the night sky reportedly created by frozen fuel tumbling from a SpaceX rocket was spotted in a country-side in Sweden, on Monday.—AFP
A BLUE and white spiral in the night sky reportedly created by frozen fuel tumbling from a SpaceX rocket was spotted in a country-side in Sweden, on Monday.—AFP

PARIS: A stunning blue and white spiral spotted in skies across Europe late Monday was created by frozen fuel tumbling from a SpaceX rocket, according to weather forecasters and scientists.

The UK’s Met Office said on X it had received many reports of an “illuminated swirl” in the sky on Monday evening likely caused by a rocket that had blasted off earlier from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

“Don’t panic! No, it wasn’t a UFO but the degassing of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket,” said the French state weather forecaster Meteo France in the country’s central Loire Valley. Pictures of the vivid swirl were also posted by social media users in countries including Sweden, Poland, Hungary and Croatia.

People across Europe may have had the chance to see the phenomenon — as long as it was not obscured by clouds, planetary scientist James O’Donoghue of the UK’s University of Reading said. The spiral was created after the rocket’s first-stage booster, which blasted it off the ground, separated and the upper stage took over, he said.

As the booster fell back to Earth, it vented leftover fuel, which froze into reflective crystals. “These crystals caught the sunlight, creating the bright spiral pattern in the sky,” O’Donoghue said. “The spiral shape happened because the tumbling rocket was spinning as it released the fuel.”

The swirl was created by the launch of SpaceX’s NROL-69 mission. Exactly what it was carrying into space was classified. But the mission was conducted for the National Reconnaissance Office, which manages the US military’s spy satellites.

“The Falcon 9 reusable rocket booster returned safely to Landing Zone 1 after delivering the national security payload to orbit,” the office said in a statement. A similar spiral was spotted above New Zealand in 2022, also from the workhorse Falcon 9 rocket, according to reports at the time.

Published in Dawn, March 26th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul visit
Updated 26 Mar, 2025

Kabul visit

Islamabad should continue to emphasise that presence of terrorists on Afghan soil stands in the way of normal commercial ties.
Drought warning
26 Mar, 2025

Drought warning

DRIVEN by rising temperatures linked to climate change, increasing drought events across Pakistan have affected tens...
Deadly roads
26 Mar, 2025

Deadly roads

DESPITE daytime restrictions on heavy vehicles, Karachi continues to witness one horrific traffic accident after...
Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

State must not push ordinary citizens away with its excesses when dealing with Balochistan.
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...