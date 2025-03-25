E-Paper | March 25, 2025

Professionals being hired to run tax policy office

Khaleeq Kiani Published March 25, 2025 Updated March 25, 2025 09:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance is inducting six professionals from the market to operationalise the Tax Policy Office (TPO), which will directly report to the finance minister in line with commitments made with the IMF under the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

The ministry on Monday sought applications for the positions — one for the director general of TPO and five directors having different expertise like economic analysis, business taxation, personal taxation, international taxation and direct/indirect taxation.

All of them would be hired at Special Professional Pay Scales (SPPS). The DG will get SPPS-1 while the directors will be hired on SPPS-II.

Last April, the prime minister had approved the revised remuneration structure for four grades of SPPS, involving an all-inclusive package of Rs2 million for SPPS-1, up to Rs1.5m for SPPS-II, up to Rs1m for SPPS-III, and up to Rs500,000 per month for SPPS-IV.

After decades of lapses, the government last month took the first step towards separation of tax policy from the revenue administration and notified the creation of TPO directly under the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The TPO will lend support to the analysis of tax policies and proposals through data modelling, revenue and economic forecasting as well as the country’s international tax treaties and obligations, it added.

Successive governments have been announcing plans under advice from international lenders to separate the functions of tax policy from the tax administration to avoid policy capture by revenue machinery and ensure that the Federal Board of Revenue focused on revenue collection, but could not separate the two functions — tax policy and administration — mainly due to resistance from the FBR.

Under the ongoing $7bn EFF, Pakistan had given an undertaking to set up a TPO under direct supervision of the finance minister to ensure that it had sufficient teeth for policy implementation. There had been discomfort within the revenue bosses and the ministry’s leadership in policy domains even in recent months.

According to IMF documents, Pakistani authorities had committed to “establish a Tax Policy Office under the Minister to improve tax policy analysis and allow the FBR to focus on revenue collection”.

The ministry’s notification said the “TPO shall report directly to the Minister for Finance & Revenue. Staffing of the TPO, as approved by the federal cabinet, shall be undertaken with the approval of Establishment Division and Finance Division on terms and conditions prescribed by the government”.

The finance minister had given a written commitment to the IMF to set up the TPO in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 “thereby allowing the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to sharpen its focus on revenue collection” but it was delayed to the third quarter and was notified just ahead of the visit of IMF’s review mission.

Published in Dawn, March 25th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shortcut tactics
Updated 25 Mar, 2025

Shortcut tactics

IMF’s decision to veto move to reduce retail power tariffs seems to be against interests of middle-class consumers.
Unforced error
25 Mar, 2025

Unforced error

THE state is understandably keen on neutralising the threat posed by various militant and terrorist outfits, but it...
Losing again
25 Mar, 2025

Losing again

WHEN Pakistan’s high-risk Twenty20 approach did not work, there was no fallback plan and they collapsed in a heap...
Climate action
Updated 24 Mar, 2025

Climate action

Waiting for outside help to arrive will only aggravate our climate challenges and not mitigate them.
TB burden
24 Mar, 2025

TB burden

AS the world observes World Tuberculosis Day, we confront the sombre fact that despite being both preventable and...
Unsafe passages
24 Mar, 2025

Unsafe passages

WRETCHED social conditions add an extra layer of cruelty to ordinary lives. The UN’s migration agency says that...