Section 144 imposed in Karachi owing to ‘prevailing law and order situation’: notification

The Karachi commissioner on Monday imposed Section 144 across the city “in view of the prevailing law and order situation”, according to a notification.

The notification comes in response to a recommendation made by Karachi South Zone Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Asad Raza to the commissioner on Sunday, a day ahead of today’s planned protest by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) at the Karachi Press Club against the “illegal detention” of its leaders Dr Mahrang Baloch and Bebarg Baloch.

Today’s notification by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi read that under Section 144, he had imposed a “complete ban on any types of protests, demonstrations, sit-ins, rallies and assembly of more than five persons within the Karachi division with immediate effect for March 24, 2025.”

In his recommendation on Sunday, DIG Raza had said that “in the context of [the] present law and order situation in the city, it is required that [the] ban may be imposed in South Zone on protests, demonstrations, sit-ins and rallies” being held on major roads, which would result in traffic jams and posed “grave security threats”.

It had further said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation, “it is essential that necessary measures be taken to protect the participants, the public and the integrity of the event”.

“It is therefore requested that [a] ban on any type of protest, demonstrations, sit-in rallies and assembly of more than five persons may kindly be imposed within the limits of South Zone under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code from March 24 to 31, 2025.”

According to a post on X, the BYC protest in Karachi is scheduled for 4pm and is being organised in collaboration with civil society members, while a protest in Quetta was scheduled for noon.

The BYC’s chief organiser and 16 other activists were arrested from their protest camp at Quetta’s Sariab Road on Saturday as police continued to crackdown on its sit-in against alleged enforced disappearances.