‘People are afraid’: NY migrant economy wilts under Trump policies

President Donald Trump’s immigration policies has left the streets of his largely migrant neighbourhood in Queens, New York empty.

“It’s almost dead out here,” said Nader, a Palestinian-American who like others in this article declined to give his full name.

He described his neighbours’ trepidation as having contributed to the worst business in his 35 years in the furniture trade.

“I have a lot of customers — especially from Guatemala — and nobody is coming to the streets [to] buy furniture,” he said, explaining that people fear arrest and deportation.

The main square in Corona, Queens was once a bustling meeting point at the heart of the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood but is now quiet with little foot traffic.

Sometimes three days go by without a single sale, said 57-year-old Nader, now facing an uncertain future.

Occupying a spot next to Corona’s main drag, Roosevelt Avenue, Nader said “I never thought it would end like this” as he contends with unaffordable rent.

His customers were often undocumented — like many of the people in the melting pot neighborhood, now fearful of the mass deportations threatened by Republican Trump.

Faced with uncertainty, people are wary of committing to purchasing a bed, a mattress or chest of drawers when they might be forced to leave at a moment’s notice, Nader said.

Local clothing stores, grocers, remittance offices and food stands also complain that business has fallen by around half since the beginning of the year.

Customers at phone stores have also halved, said Javier, a 31-year-old Mexican, who reported his clients have cut back on their phone plans, while others pay the minimum to avoid losing their number.

Most prefer to wait to buy a new device, he said.

“People used to spend without issue. ‘I have a job, I have money.’ Now they leave work and may not make it home,” said Javier.

‘Kick out more’

Unlike around Trump’s inauguration when ICE roamed the area in force to act on deportation orders, the officers are not commonly seen now — but the fear remains.

“It will last for years,” Javier said darkly.

From the inauguration to March 12, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents removed 28,319 people across the country, according to official statistics.

Migrants line up to leave the United States for Mexico after being deported across the Paso del Norte international border bridge, after US President Donald Trump promised mass deportation operation, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on January 23. — Reuters/File

“What if they keep up the deportations?” Javier added, insisting that local businesses depended on the Latin community — both documented and undocumented.

Javier, like many of his friends, has taken his savings to Mexico as a precaution, fearful of what might happen, and has retained only what he needs to live.

Compounding store closures and layoffs are businesses that are dismissing undocumented employees ahead of possible round ups.

Ecuadoran Francisco Lopez, who works in construction, complained that employers were changing workers every “15 days”. He was paid off with a check that bounced, he recounted angrily.

A 53-year-old Mexican woman, who declined to give her name, has a food stand in Corona’s main square and also reports being hit by the impact of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Last year she made up to $500 daily, from which she paid for transportation, kitchen equipment rentals, her tent, ingredients and costs related to her four children.

But in recent days it has been a struggle to make more than $140 daily, said the undocumented migrant who came to the US around 32 years ago and has paid taxes and even received a license from the city for her food stand.

“I have to come to work — even if I’m afraid,” she said, adding that she had to reassure her young children who fear she could be deported.

She is considering granting her eldest daughter, aged 21, power of attorney to care for her siblings in case something happens.

“If Mr Trump said ‘The people who live here, I will leave these people alone — nobody will touch these people who don’t have papers,’ that would be good. But he doesn’t,” said Nader.

“Instead, he says he wants to kick out more.”