JI to stage nationwide protests against Israel’s aggression today

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced countrywide protests on Friday (today) against the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza backed by the United States.

The JI also plans marches toward the US embassy in Islamabad and American consulates in all four provincial capitals.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora on Thursday, he urged the PML-N, PPP, and the PTI leaders to condemn US support for Israel and called on the authorities to refrain from obstructing “peaceful” protests to be organised by the JI, emphasising that such demonstrations are a constitutional and democratic right.

“The White House permits protests outside its premises, but in Pakistan, slaves of America are actively working to suppress demonstrations in front of the US Embassy,” he remarked, adding that as long as such forces exist, Pakistan cannot be considered truly independent.

Rehman highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying: “The International Court of Justice has declared these actions as genocide, yet the US shamelessly continues to stand by Israel. Donald Trump is openly calling for the depopulation of Gaza.”

Expressing disappointment over the silence of Muslim leaders, he noted that while platforms are being provided for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the governments of Islamic countries remain indifferent to one of the most pressing humanitarian crises.

“The entire Muslim Ummah looks to Pakistan for leadership. As a nuclear power, with a professional army, Pakistan should have played a proactive role in addressing the Palestine issue. The OIC has done little beyond passing resolutions,” he said.

He highlighted JI’s efforts over the past 18 months to raise awareness about the crisis on national and international levels.

“Following Friday prayers, rallies will be held in all major and small cities, with the main march in Lahore starting from Masjid-e-Shuhada. I urge the entire nation to participate in these protests,” he stated, calling upon members of both ruling and opposition parties to join the demonstrations.

Citing media reports, he warned against any attempt to normalise ties with Israel.

Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2025