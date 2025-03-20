E-Paper | March 21, 2025

Iran FM says Trump’s nuclear talks letter ‘more of a threat’

AFP Published March 20, 2025 Updated March 20, 2025 11:40pm
A file photo of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on February 25. — AFP
A file photo of Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on February 25. — AFP

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that a recent letter sent by US President Donald Trump calling for new nuclear talks was “actually more of a threat”, and that Tehran would respond soon.

Araghchi told Iranian state television that while the letter purported to offer up opportunities, it was “actually more of a threat”, adding that Iran was now studying its contents and would respond “in the coming days”.

On March 7, Trump said he had written to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for negotiations and warning of possible military action if Iran refused.

Khamenei said the US invitation to talks was aimed at deceiving world public opinion by portraying the United States as ready to negotiate and Iran as unwilling.

Iran’s foreign ministry has said it will conduct a “thorough assessment” before responding to the letter, which was delivered by a senior United Arab Emirates diplomat on March 12.

Araghchi said the response “will be sent through the appropriate channels”, without elaborating.

On Wednesday, US news website Axios, citing a US official and other sources, reported that the letter included a “two-month deadline for reaching a new nuclear deal”.

Trump, who returned to the White House for a second term in January, has reinstated his “maximum pressure” policy of sanctions against Iran, mirroring his approach during his first term.

At the time, Trump unilaterally withdrew from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, and reimposed sweeping economic sanctions. Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington’s withdrawal but then began rolling back its own commitments.

There were brief efforts to revive the agreement under the Joe Biden administration but these went nowhere.

Tehran has repeatedly ruled out direct talks with Washington while US sanctions remain in place.

Today, Araghchi reiterated that Iran “definitely will not negotiate directly while facing pressure, threats, and increased sanctions”.

US Iran Rift
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Predatory taxation

Predatory taxation

Sakib Sherani
Without fundamental rethink and reset, Pakistan’s catastrophic tax regime will drive the country's already shrinking formal sector towards extinction.

Editorial

Victim complex
Updated 20 Mar, 2025

Victim complex

If New Delhi is sincere about bringing peace to South Asia, let it agree to an unconditional dialogue with Islamabad about all irritants.
LSM decline
20 Mar, 2025

LSM decline

THE slump in large-scale manufacturing amidst the adjustments the economy is forced to make in order to stay afloat...
Education interrupted
20 Mar, 2025

Education interrupted

THE sudden closure of major universities in Balochistan, ostensibly due to ‘security concerns’, marks another...
Genocide resumes
Updated 19 Mar, 2025

Genocide resumes

It appears that Palestinian people will again be left defenceless in the face of merciless brutality.
Strength in unity
19 Mar, 2025

Strength in unity

WILL it count as an opportunity lost? Given the sharp escalation in militant violence in recent weeks, some had ...
NFC weightage
19 Mar, 2025

NFC weightage

THE NFC Award has long been in need of an overhaul. The government’s proposal to bring down the weightage of...