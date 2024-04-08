Moon sighting body to meet tomorrow in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A pivotal meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (tomorrow) to determine the sighting of Shawwal moon.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad at the office of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

It will be attended by representatives from various institutions, including the Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.

Prominent among those expected to attend the meeting are Allama Muhammad Dr Hussain Akbar, Mufti Fazl Jamil Rizvi, Maulana Muhammad Yasin Zafar and Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, the Religious Affairs DG.

Zonal members from Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar will also contribute to the deliberations.

