ICC fines Khushdil Shah 50pc match fee for breaching code of conduct against NZ

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday said that all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching level 2 of its Code of Conduct in the first Twenty20 against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

The tourists began the five-match series in disastrous fashion, reduced to 11-4 at the end of the fifth over after towering paceman Kyle Jamieson ran amok with the new ball. They were eventually dismissed for their lowest score in a T20 on New Zealand soil and the home side had few problems in responding with 92-1 off just 10.1 overs.

According to a press release issued by the ICC today, “Khushdil was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel.”

The article related to “inappropriate physical contact with a player, player support personnel, umpire, match referee or any other person (including a spectator during an international match)”, it said.

“In addition to this, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period,” it said.

The incident occurred between Khushdil and Zakary Foulkes in the eighth over of the first innings, when the former was running between the wickets, the press release said.

“Khushdil made inappropriate physical contact with bowler Zakary Foulkes with a high degree of force, which was reckless, negligent and avoidable,” it said.

It said that since Khushdil admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The umpires involved in the game — Wayne Knights, Sam Nogajski, Kim Cotton and Chris Brown — levelled the charge.

“Level 2 breaches carry a fine of 50 to 100pc of a player’s match fee or up to two suspension points,” it said.

In an explanation, the ICC said, “When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.”

“Two suspension points equate to a ban from one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whatever comes first for the player,” it said.

“Demerit points to remain on a player or player support personnel’s disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they will be expunged,” it said.