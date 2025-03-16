Polio eradication remains national priority: Health Minister Mustafa Kamal

Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Sunday that polio eradication remained a national priority, adding that achieving a polio-free Pakistan required a “modern, integrated strategy that addresses all challenges”.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, with the disease mostly affecting children under five, and sometimes causing lifelong paralysis. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

“Polio eradication remains a national priority,” Kamal said during his visit to the Sindh Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio in Karachi today to assess the ongoing efforts to eradicate the disease.

“Achieving a polio-free Pakistan requires a modern, integrated strategy that addresses all challenges,” Kamal said, according to a press release issued by the health ministry.

Expressing concern over vaccine refusals, the health minister requested a detailed report on families refusing vaccination.

He acknowledged the dedication of frontline workers and district administrations in the fight against polio and emphasised the need for utilising all available resources to eliminate the virus, the press release said.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Sindh in polio eradication efforts, especially given that four out of six polio cases in 2025 were reported from the province.

“He expressed deep concern over the 43,000 parents in Sindh — nearly 42,000 in Karachi alone — who have refused to vaccinate their children,” it said.

The press release said that the minister urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops during the upcoming National Polio Campaign in April.

“With the cooperation of parents, we can rid the country of polio once and for all,” Kamal was quoted as saying in the press release.

The health minister also voiced concern over the “persistent presence” of the poliovirus in Karachi’s sewage samples.

He stressed the need for more effective community engagement and intensified vaccination efforts.

“All stakeholders in Karachi are working together to devise a strategy that ensures no child is left unvaccinated,” said Provincial EOC Coordinator Irshad Ali Sodhar said, according to the press release.

The federal and provincial governments remain committed to taking all necessary measures to eliminate polio, reinforcing their dedication to a healthier and polio-free future, it added.

Earlier this week, the federal minister had announced that polio eradication would be considered as a national res­ponsibility and vowed to take all possible steps during his tenure to make the country free of the virus.

Polio, a highly infectious viral disease, invades the ner­vous system and can cause paralysis or even death. While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the mo­­­st effective way to prot­ect children from this crippling disease.

Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become polio-free.