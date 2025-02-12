E-Paper | February 12, 2025

74th polio case of 2024 surfaces

Ikram Junaidi Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 09:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Reg­­ional Reference Labo­r­atory for Polio Eradica­tion at the National Insti­tute of Health on Tuesday confirmed the detection of 74th wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) case of the year 2024 in the country.

On Tuesday, the lab confirmed one polio case in Shikarpur district of Sindh. This is the second polio case from Shikarpur for 2024, an official of the lab said.

Only last month, an official at the laboratory at the National Institute of Health confirmed the detection of the wild poliovirus type 1 case from Thatta. “This is the first polio case from Thatta for 2024. Since the sample was collected in Dece­m­­ber last year, the case has been categorised as part of last year’s tally,” the official had stated.

The incubation period for the sample is nearly three weeks, which can extend further during the winter season, accor­ding to the official.

The country reported a total of 74 cases in 2024. Of these, 27 were found in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 22 in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, and one each in Punjab and Islamabad.

So far, in 2025, only one polio case has been found and that is in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan area, the official said.

The Pakistan Polio Progra­mme conducts multiple mass vaccination drives each year, bringing the vaccine directly to children’s doorsteps.

Published in Dawn, February 12th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Annexing Palestine

Annexing Palestine

Robert Grenier
Annexation would reveal the pious incantations of Western politicians for what they are — impotent drivel at best, and cynical cant at worst.

Editorial

Ill omens
Updated 12 Feb, 2025

Ill omens

One wonders whether institutional leadership realises the long-term ramifications of the ongoing "remaking" of judiciary.
Sunken dreams
12 Feb, 2025

Sunken dreams

ANOTHER tragedy has struck Pakistani migrants seeking a better future. A boat capsizing off the Libyan coast has ...
Hate in India
12 Feb, 2025

Hate in India

HISTORY shows that rulers use hate speech to provoke hate crimes and ‘othering’ among communities. Indian Prime...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...