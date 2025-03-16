5 FC personnel martyred, at least 12 injured in explosion near convoy in Balochistan’s Noshki

Five Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were martyred and at least 12 injured on Sunday when an explosion occurred near an FC convoy in Noshki on the national highway, officials said.

According to Noshki Station House Officer (SHO) Zafarullah Sumalani, initial investigations suggest the incident was a suicide attack.

SHO Sumalani said that evidence from the site of the attack suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy.

The injured were being shifted to the FC Camp and Noshki Teaching Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed.

SHO Sumalani feared that the death toll and number of injured would rise since several of the injured in critical condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

“Those who play with the peace of Balochistan will be brought to a tragic end,” Bugti said in an official press release.

“Cowardly attacks cannot lower our morale,” he said. “There is no place for terrorists in Balochistan, peace will be established at all costs.”

CM Bugti said that all possible steps will be taken to bring the enemies of peace to justice.

“This war will continue till every last terrorist is eliminated,” the chief minister said, adding that everyone in Balochistan is indebted to those who shed their blood for this homeland.

The Balochistan government condemned the attack, spokesperson Shahid Rind said in a statement.

“Targeting innocent civilians is a brutal act,” the statement said. Rind prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Enemy elements are trying to destabilise the country,” the statement said. “The people’s morale cannot be lowered through terrorism.”

“We stand with the affected families in their hour of grief,” Rind said.

More to follow