PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on sugar hoarders to curb ‘artificial hike’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Mini­ster Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed strict action against those hoarding sugar and creating “an artificial shortage”, leading to a surge in prices.

Chairing a review meeting on sugar supply and pricing, the prime minister emphasised that the government would not allow stockpiling and price manipulation.

He said a report should be presented after conducting a crackdown on unfair profiteers and hoarders.

The prime minister stressed the need for strict monitoring of sugar supply and demand, directing officials to enhance coordination with sugar mills. “Sugar is available in the Those who were creating an artificial sugar crisis should be dealt with strictly according to law, he said, adding that the “mafia” would not be allowed in any way to exploit the common man during Ramazan.

He directed the chief secretaries of the four provinces to ensure the supply of sugar to people at fixed rates.

Meeting with businessmen

Later, talking to a delegation of prominent businessmen, PM Shehbaz said the government would extend all support to businessmen to bring in investment and enhance exports to achieve sustainable economic progress.

View this post on Instagram

He directed that a comprehensive scheme should be introduced for long-term investment in Pakistan.

The premier said a committee had been formed regarding an export facilitation scheme to support exporters, adding that the committee would soon present its draft of recommendations for approval.

He said addressing the concerns of the business community was a top priority, adding the government was introducing reforms and digitising the FBR to facilitate businesses.

He highlighted the success of the newly implemented Faceless Customs Clearance System, which has significantly reduced container clearance times at ports.

Members of the delegation appreciated the prime minister’s economic team and said the country was moving towards progress after gaining economic stability.

They lauded initiatives such as the Uraan Pakistan programme and the plan to send 1,000 students to China for advanced training.

View this post on Instagram

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2025