PSL hopes to expand to eight teams after 2025

‘LUMINARA’, the PSL’s 10th edition’s trophy.—courtesy PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is hoping to expand from six to eight teams after the 2025 season, PSL CEO Salman Naseer said on Thursday.

First staged in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns, the PSL is now hosted in Pakistan, where it aims to strengthen its commercial appeal and competitiveness.

The planned expansion comes at a key commercial juncture for the PSL, with media and sponsorship rights going up for sale.

PSL 2026 will also embrace new cities with Peshawar set to host its first exhibition game, a step toward full PSL matches. The trophy will also embark on its first nationwide tour, bringing the event to non-host cities.

“By the end of this year, we might get two more teams,” Salman told local media on Thursday. “We started at a time when no cricket was happening in Pakistan. The challenge was to bring it back.

“Now that we’ve successfully brought cricket back to traditional centres, the next step is expanding beyond these four cities (Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan).”

The PSL’s January-February window now faces competition from South Africa’s SA20 and the UAE’s International League T20, with its value hinging on post-season data as rights go up for sale.

“This year will be an interesting test, and with more teams, we anticipate a bigger window,” Naseer added. “Some of our rights are up for valuation after this PSL. A lot will depend on the data we gather.”

TROPHY UNVEILED

Meanwhile, the trophy for the PSL’s 10th edition, ‘Luminara,’ was unveiled in a ceremony held in the Arabian Sea in Karachi on Thursday.

Luminara is crafted from a single sheet of solid silver, precisely machined to create its intricate stone settings. Weighing 10 kilograms, the trophy is adorned with 22,850 high-luster zircon stones, “reflecting the talented stars, passion, energy, and competitive excellence that define HBL PSL”, a PCB press release said.

The name Luminara signifies illumination, derived from the Latin word ‘luminare’ meaning ‘torch’ and ‘lumens’ meaning ‘light.’

“It embodies the league’s decade-long journey of leading the way for cricketing excellence and entertainment,” said the PCB.

The unveiling was conducted in the open waters of the Arabian Sea, where a professional diver recovered a treasure chest from the deep sea with the support of the Pakistan Navy and handed over the prized trophy to PSL stakeholders present in Karachi.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the unveiling reflected the league’s innovation and legacy. “As we celebrate 10 years of PSL, this trophy represents its shining future,” he said.

Salman said the league had always aimed to push boundaries. “Just as the sea holds depth and mystery, PSL has been a reservoir of talent and sportsmanship,” he said.

The 10th edition of PSL will be played in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi from April 11 to May 18. Defending champions Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars in the opening match in Rawalpindi.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2025