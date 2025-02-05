Garbage truck runs over, kills 3 in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar

Three people were killed when a garbage truck belonging to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) hit multiple vehicles on Rashid Minhas Road in Karachi’s Gulistan-i-Jauhar area, police and rescue officials said on Wednesday.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Traffic Police Deputy Inspector General Ahmad Nawaz Cheema said, “The SSWMB’s garbage-carrying dump truck was on its way when its brakes failed while descending from Jauhar Flyover at around 5:20pm.

“Consequently, the truck went out of control and hit three motorcycles and two cars, killing three people, including a woman,” the metropolis traffic police chief said.

He said that the driver had managed to escape from the spot, leaving behind the dump truck.

“The dump truck, damaged cars and bikes were taken away by Sharea Faisal police.”

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), an Edhi Foundation spokesperson told Dawn.com, identifying the deceased as Maryam Zehra and her husband Kamran.

In a separate incident, a woman and her infant daughter were killed while three others were injured.

DIG Traffic Cheema said a contract carriage bus had broken down at Khokhrapar-4 around 5pm due to a pressure failure.

“However, it suddenly started and rammed into a residential building, instantly killing a woman and a child while injuring three others,” he said.

The bus driver was arrested while the bus was removed with the help of a crane. The bodies and injured were moved to the JPMC.

Edhi Foundation spokesperson identified the victims as Bisma Imran, 35, and her infant daughter Irum Imran, 3.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that Bisma sustained crush injuries to the lower half of the body while Maryam suffered multiple crush injuries all over the body.

Meanwhile, the Edhi Foundation, in a statement, said that so far, over the last five days till February, 14 persons, including five children and two women, were killed in accidents, while 100 others were injured in the metropolis.