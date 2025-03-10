PPP claims PM Shehbaz assures top leadership of resolving canal concerns amid tense relations

The PPP claimed on Monday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured its top leadership of resolving their concerns about canal projects in a meeting amid a period of tense relations between the two ruling coalition allies.

The differences between the PML-N, which heads the coalition, and the PPP have been simmering for months as the key ally has expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises. A meeting in December between the top leaders from both sides, PM Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari, seemingly failed to put an end to the disagreements. Even after that meeting, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla claimed that directives issued by the Presidency were not being heeded by the PM’s Office.

The PPP has also repeatedly voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals in Punjab’s Cholistan area. It has called for the immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests, which has been pen­ding for 11 months, and called for the canal issue to be raised there. The Sindh government claims the new canals would reduce the province’s share of water and may turn the cultivable land barren. President Zardari too hit out against the government in today’s address to a joint session of parliament, criticising it for its “unilateral” decision making and calling on it to abandon the canal project, saying he could not support it.

Amid that environment, a press release from the coalition ally said that PM Shehbaz hosted a PPP delegation of senior leadership led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for an Iftar dinner at the Prime Minister House today.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the PPP of resolving their concerns regarding controversial canals, maintaining peace in Kurram district and assisting flood victims in Balochistan,” the press release reads.

However, a similar press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not mention the premier’s assurance regarding the canals.

“The PPP delegation … raised objections and expressed reservations regarding the controversial canals project. The delegation conveyed its concerns to the prime minister regarding the deteriorating law and order in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The delegation also complained about the lack of relief efforts for the flood victims of Balochistan,” the PPP press release added.

It said that PM Shehbaz appreciated the PPP leadership for playing an “active and dynamic role in meeting public expectations across all four provinces” and the coalition ally’s cooperation with the federal government to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

“The prime minister said that all the political parties should work together to ensure a better future for the federation and the provinces,” the press release said.

Meanwhile, the PMO press release said the PPP expressed “full confidence in the government” under PM Shehbaz’s leadership and lauded the premier and his team for their “tireless efforts”, economic policies and resultant financial stability in the country.

It added that the PPP assured its full cooperation to the government in every step taken for the country’s development, economic stability and improvement of the common citizenry’s life.

“The PPP thanked the prime minister for his initiative to consult with allies in government affairs, respect their opinions and take them into confidence.

“The PPP delegation reiterated its commitment to provide full support for the development of the country’s economy under the leadership of the prime minister,” the press release concluded.