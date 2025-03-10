Govt’s unilateral policies causing grave strain on federation, says President Zardari

Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari on Monday warned lawmakers in a joint session of parliament that the government’s one-sided way of taking decisions was causing a “grave strain” on the federation.

The differences between the PML-N, which heads the ruling coalition, and the PPP have been simmering for months as the key ally has expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises. A meeting in December between the top leaders from both sides, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Zardari, seemingly failed to put an end to the disagreements. Even after that meeting, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla claimed that directives issued by the Presidency were not being heeded by the PM’s Office.

The PPP has also repeatedly voiced concern over the construction of controversial canals in Punjab’s Cholistan area. It has called for the immediate meeting of the Council of Common Interests, which has been pen­ding for 11 months, and called for the canal issue to be raised there. The Sindh government claims the new canals would reduce the province’s share of water and may turn the cultivable land barren.

Addressing the matter in today’s joint parliament session, President Zardari said: “It is … my constitutional duty as your president, my personal obligation as a patriotic Pakistani, to caution this house and the government, that some of your unilateral policies are causing grave strain on the federation. In particular, the government’s unilateral decision to carve out more canals from the Indus River System, despite strong opposition from federating units.

“A proposal that I as your president cannot support. I urge this government to abandon this current proposal and work together with all stakeholders to come up with viable, sustainable solutions based on unanimous consensus among the federating units.”

The president said he would like to invite the attention of the present lawmakers to fulfil the responsibility entrusted to parliament and play their role in nation-building, strengthening institutions and improving governance.

“Let us put national interest supreme and set aside personal and political differences. Let us work together to revive our economy, strengthen our democracy and uphold the rule of law. Let us strive to build a Pakistan that is just, prosperous and inclusive and make the best use of this parliamentary year,” he urged in his address to mark the commencement of the new parliamentary year and discuss the achievements of the government amid noisy sloganeering from opposition members.

“It is my singular privilege as your president to address for the eighth time the beginning of the parliamentary year,” Zardari said at the beginning of his address as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans against the government.

Speaking about the continuation of the country’s democratic journey, he said,“ As we embark on this new parliamentary year, I urge this house in promoting good governance and political economic stability.

“Our people have pinned their hope on parliament, and we must rise to the occasion. It is my first duty to remind you we need to work harder to strengthen our democratic system, restore public confidence in the rule of law, and put Pakistan on the road to prosperity.”

As protests by opposition members continued, President Zardari said: “I would like to appreciate the government’s efforts of putting the country on a positive path through economic growth. Our foreign exchange reserves have experienced a surge, there was a substantial increase in FDI and and the stock market also surged to a record high.”

The government has also reduced the policy rate from 22 to 12 per cent, and all other economic indicators have shown a healthy sign of improvement, he said.

“You are aware that the population dynamics of our country have changed. A combination of factors presents challenges we must address. The high rate of our population growth along with strategic drift in our administrative machinery has increased governance issues manifold.

“It is my considered opinion that this House should take its responsibilities seriously and play its role in a real re-set of our governance and service delivery outcomes,” the president said.

“As far as the government is concerned, ministries, too, need to redefine their vision and objectives, and understand that pressing issues faced by the people of Pakistan have to be resolved within a certain time frame,” he said. “We need to deliver tangible benefits to restore the trust of the people in democratic institutions.”

The president went on to say: “Democracy needs give and take, and what better place to work on collective goals than this Parliament?”

“As elected representatives, you function as role models for the nation. As you go about your parliamentary business, think beyond narrow goals. Think of the unity and consensus our country so desperately needs.”

“I would urge all of you to empower our people, make decisions of national importance with consensus, encourage domestic and international investments for economic growth and job creation, foster social and economic justice, and ensure fairness and transparency in our system,” he said.

The president also shed light on the need for investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation. He talked about improving the taxation system and reforming the IT industry.

He talked about the business community, improving the upcoming budget, women’s empowerment and domestic and regional connectivity.

President Zardari urged federal and provincial governments to increase allocations for the education sector in the upcoming budget and provide more opportunities through scholarships and financial assistance programmes.

While speaking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port, he said that the two projects remained central to Pakistan’s vision of connectivity.

“These projects must be fully realized so that Pakistan can serve as a gateway for international trade, linking Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East.”

He called for the agriculture sector to be strengthened to ensure sustainable water management and to manage the “growing threats of climate change”. He noted that Pakistan must aim for stability and self-sufficiency in food production.

President Zardari stressed the need for preserving ecosystems, as well as investing in the promotion of renewable energy and electric vehicles. He noted that two billion mangroves have been planted in Sindh, which has earned the Sindh government substantial finances through carbon credits.

He also stressed the need to effectively address terrorism, saying: “We are all aware of the external support and funding that terrorists are getting today, causing human and financial losses to the nation.”

The president also paid tribute to the armed forces for their sacrifices.

“At the same time, we should not forget that militancy finds roots in deprivation and inequity, so we must focus on the development of regions most affected by terrorism and create employment,” Zardari said.

The president said that Pakistan would further cement its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and continue to support the One-China Policy.

Zardari appreciated the support of Pakistan’s “trusted friends” Saudi Arabia, UAE and Turkiye, among others, while vowing to strengthen ties with Gulf and Central Asian countries, as well as the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

“The recent successful counterterrorism cooperation between the US and Pakistan is encouraging. The two countries should build on these successes to renew and enhance cooperation for joint goals,” he said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump credited Pakistan for arresting the “mastermind” behind the 2021 Kabul airport bombing, which had killed 13 American soldiers and 170 Afghan citizens.

As his speech came to a close, the president reiterated Pakistan’s support for the people of Kashmir and the country’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Zardari, who is serving as the country’s president for the second time, has already addre­ssed the joint sitting of parliament seven times, including once during the present regime last year.

It was expected that the PTI-led opposition would stage a noisy protest during his speech as it had done last year when President Zardari addre­ssed the joint sitting.

In his address last year, Presi­dent Zardari had highlighted the need for shunning political hatred and establishing political harmony to overcome the crisis confronting Pakistan toge­ther.

He had also underlined the need for eradicating terrorism, ens­u­ring ease of doing business, focusing on health and education, poverty, etc.

As per Article 56 of the Constitution, the president addresses both houses of parliament at the start of the first session of each parliamentary year. The NA secretariat has made strict security measures for the joint session.

The address comes at a time when differences between the ruling coalition partners, PML-N and PPP, have started becoming more visible. While the PPP has no ministers in the federal cabinet, its votes are integral to the survival of the ruling coalition.

Several leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, recently expressed displeasure over what they called the “indifferent attitude” of the PML-N with its ally. PPP leaders complained of being sidelined, particularly in Punjab, where the PML-N is in power.