E-Paper | March 07, 2025

India football great Chhetri comes out of retirement aged 40

AFP Published March 7, 2025 Updated March 7, 2025 05:21pm
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri attends a training session ahead of the preliminary joint qualification round 2 match against Kuwait for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup, in Kolkata on June 5. — AFP/File
India’s captain Sunil Chhetri attends a training session ahead of the preliminary joint qualification round 2 match against Kuwait for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup, in Kolkata on June 5. — AFP/File

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri will return to the national team at age 40 in an unexpected reversal of his decision to hang up his boots last year.

The former captain, the fourth-highest men’s international goalscorer of all time, played his last match for India in June 2024 in a World Cup qualifier.

Chhetri said last year that “instinct” told him the match against Kuwait should be his last, and he bowed out in front of nearly 59,000 fans in Kolkata.

But on Thursday, India head coach Manolo Marquez announced the return of India’s most-capped player for the March international window.

India are out of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup and are now targeting the Asian Cup in 2027.

“The qualification for the Asian Cup is very crucial for us. Given the importance of the tournament and the matches ahead, I discussed with Sunil Chhetri about making a comeback to strengthen the national team,” Marquez said in a statement from the All India Football Federation.

“He agreed, and so we have included him in the squad.”

India play a friendly against Maldives on March 19, in preparation for an Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on March 25.

Football has struggled to find its feet among the 1.4 billion people of India, where the sport is dwarfed by the nation’s longstanding cricket obsession.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter once called India a “sleeping giant” of football.

Chhetri is a sporting icon in cricket-mad India.

The diminutive striker, who is 1.7 metres tall, made his debut against fierce rivals Pakistan in 2005 and scored India’s only goal.

Chhetri had two brief but unsuccessful spells in Portugal and the United States but has spent most of his career in India.

In 2009, he was offered a contract by London club Queens Park Rangers, in England’s second tier, but he could not get a work permit.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism ranking
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Terrorism ranking

Poor relations with Afghan Taliban complicating Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.
Fear and favour
Updated 07 Mar, 2025

Fear and favour

The Trump administration’s position on Pakistan will become clearer with time.
Higher power costs
07 Mar, 2025

Higher power costs

IN recent years, soaring energy prices have drastically impacted Pakistan’s economic growth potential in general,...
Road ahead
Updated 06 Mar, 2025

Road ahead

While govt has achieved success in macroeconomic stability, it has failed to improve social conditions, address political instability.
Restoring hope
06 Mar, 2025

Restoring hope

THE disillusionment of Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal should give all democratically inclined...
Cruel customs
06 Mar, 2025

Cruel customs

THE recent rescues of two Asian black bears — Rocky from Jauharabad and Sunny from Jhang — remind us how the...