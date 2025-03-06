E-Paper | March 06, 2025

Ex-Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie accuses successor Aqib Javed of ‘undermining’ him and Gary Kirsten

Reuters | Dawn.com Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 12:45pm
This combination photo shows Jason Gillespie (L) and Aqib Javed (R). — Photo via File/Reuters/AFP
This combination photo shows Jason Gillespie (L) and Aqib Javed (R). — Photo via File/Reuters/AFP

Former Pakistan test coach Jason Gillespie has accused his successor, Aqib Javed, of undermining him and ex-white-ball coach Gary Kirsten to take charge of the national team across all formats.

Gillespie’s comments came in response to a social media post containing quotes from Javed a few days after hosts Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy without a win.

Javed told reporters on Tuesday that Pakistan had changed 16 coaches and 26 selectors in around two years, stressing that any side would struggle under such circumstances.

“This is hilarious,” Australian Gillespie said on social media.

“Aqib was clearly undermining Gary and I behind the scenes, campaigning to be the coach in all formats.

“He is a clown.”

Javed has yet to respond to Gillespie’s allegations.

Dawn.com has reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a comment.

Kirsten resigned as white-ball coach in October, barely six months after taking the job, with Gillespie filling in for the South African during a limited-overs tour of Australia.

Javed was then named Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach until the Champions Trophy, and his assignment has now been extended to their tour of New Zealand for five T20s and three ODIs starting March 16.

Gillespie, who had also signed a two-year contract with the PCB last April, quit as red-ball coach in December amid media reports of a breakdown in relations with the board.

He was replaced by Javed.

