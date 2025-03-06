E-Paper | March 06, 2025

Clashes with Afghan forces continue along border

Ibrahim Shinwari Published March 6, 2025 Updated March 6, 2025 08:11am

KHYBER: A Pakistani civilian was injured and some houses were damaged as sporadic artillery firing between the border security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan continued for a third consecutive day, on Wednesday.

Civilian sources in the border region told Dawn that Ishaq Khan, a resident of Bacha Maina, received injuries, though not very fatal in nature, when he was hit by shrapnel of a mortar shell fired from the Afghan side.

They said that the injured was first taken to Landi Kotal hospital from where he was referred to a Peshawar hospital. A number of houses were also damaged by the mortars, they added.

Pakistani civilian injured amid mortar shelling

Witnesses said that heavy weapons used by both sides mostly targeted checkpoints on the hilltops and military installations on each side. Some buildings on the Afghan side were also destroyed.

They said that guns fell silent on late Tuesday night, artillery restarted on Wednes­day noon and continued till the evening.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-i-Islami leader Shah Faisal Afridi has called upon both Muslim neighbours to immediately stop fighting at Torkham and hold a dialogue to resolve the issue.

Addressing a press conference at Landi Kotal Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Afridi ins­isted that use of force at the Torkham border was not a good omen for the collective peace of the region, as Muslim Pashtuns were the ultimate sufferers on both sides of the border.

The JI leader also criticised the PML-N-led federal and PTI-led provincial government for their silence over the deteriorating situation and pressed for a meaningful dialogue for ending the conflict.

Mr Afridi said that the tension at Torkham border was causing mental stress to traders and transporters, who were suffering huge losses due to persistent and repeated closure of the border.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2025

