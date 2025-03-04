E-Paper | March 04, 2025

Aramco expects sharp drop in 2025 dividends as 2024 profit falls

Reuters | AFP Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 12:26pm
The Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at an exhibition in Paris, France, February 1, 2024 — Reuters File Photo
The Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at an exhibition in Paris, France, February 1, 2024 — Reuters File Photo

Saudi oil giant Aramco said on Tuesday that it expects to declare total dividends of $85.4 billion in 2025, a near 30 per cent drop from payouts in 2024 as it faced lower sales and higher costs.

Aramco paid about $124.25bn in dividends in 2024 and had $97.78bn in payouts in 2023.

Aramco is the chief source of revenue for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, which aims to remodel the Gulf kingdom’s crude-reliant economy.

Soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine allowed Aramco to post record profits in 2022, before they dipped by 25pc in 2023.

In an attempt to prop up prices, Aramco slashed production by 500,000 barrels per day in April 2023 as part of a joint move with the OPEC+ oil producers’ alliance.

Aramco followed up with a further cut of one million bpd in June 2023, agreeing last December with other OPEC+ countries to extend the supply cut until March.

Aramco’s dividends for 2024 included about $43.1bnin performance-linked dividends, a mechanism introduced in 2023 on top of base dividends that are paid regardless of results.

The company declared $200m in performance-linked dividends to be paid in the first quarter of 2025, a steep decline from the nearly $10.8bn declared for each quarter of 2024.

Aramco reported a net profit of $106.2bn in 2024, down from $121.3bn in 2023.

“The decrease was primarily driven by lower revenue and other income related to sales, higher operating costs, as well as lower finance and other income. This was partially offset by lower income taxes and zakat,” Aramco said in a stock exchange filing. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Is all well?

Is all well?

Arifa Noor
The government let its jitters turn a low-profile event into a successful effort of resistance.

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 04 Mar, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Boosting economic stability, flows from multilateral agencies, and sovereign credit rating upgrade depend on IMF review's success.
Diplomatic protocol
04 Mar, 2025

Diplomatic protocol

IT is a fact that KP — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — is directly affected by cross-border...
Polio politics
04 Mar, 2025

Polio politics

THE dispute between the centre and Punjab over the detection of polio cases in Mandi Bahauddin is unnecessary and...
Aid dependency
Updated 03 Mar, 2025

Aid dependency

Govts need to increase funding in critical areas such as healthcare that have been affected by USAID shake-up.
Failing women
03 Mar, 2025

Failing women

OUR justice system has truly failed to protect women, a recent SSDO report has revealed. With conviction rates...
Cold world
03 Mar, 2025

Cold world

WESTERN countries do not have a heart for poor, non-white migrants. A recent BBC News report comprising leaked ...