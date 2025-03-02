Champions Trophy: New Zealand strike early blows in encounter with India

New Zealand have struck early in their encounter with India in the final group match of the Champions Trophy to decide the semi-final line-up.

Indian top order batters Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are all back in the dugout with the score at just 30 after seven overs.

Earlier New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to field against India in this all-important encounter.

Both teams came into the match in Dubai unbeaten, with the winners to top Group A and face Australia in the semi-finals.

The match is Virat Kohli’s 300th one-day international after the Indian batting great hit form with a century in the team’s previous win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Irrespective of the placing and opponent, India will play the first semi-final in Dubai on Tuesday after they refused to travel to hosts Pakistan because of political tensions.

New Zealand will leave for Lahore after the match, with the second semi-final to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The Black Caps have made one change after their win over Bangladesh, with Devon Conway making way for Daryl Mitchell.

India have also made one change, with spinner Varun Chakravarthy coming in for pace bowler Harshit Rana.

South Africa and Australia are the top two teams from Group B. The outcome of India’s refusal to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan for Australia and South Africa is that they will not know until the final group game is completed on Sunday night whether they will face the Indians in Dubai on Tuesday or New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

South Africa will join Australia to wait in Dubai but one squad is destined to make the four-hour return journey back to Pakistan depending on whether India or New Zealand win on Sunday and top Group A.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Will O’Rourke.

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV Umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Additional input from Reuters