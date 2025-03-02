Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

The full implications of India’s refusal to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan were laid bare on Sunday as Australia and South Africa waited to find out whether they will play their semi-finals in Lahore or Dubai this week.

Political tensions between the neighbours mean India have not played a cricket match in Pakistan since 2008 and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were not inclined to change the policy for the Champions Trophy, citing government advice over security issues.

As a result, although the rest of the tournament is taking place in Pakistan, India played all of their group matches in Dubai and will stay put for Tuesday’s semi-final as well as the final next Sunday, if they make it through.

The outcome for Australia and South Africa is that they will not know until the final group game is completed on Sunday night whether they will face the Indians in Dubai on Tuesday or New Zealand in Lahore on Wednesday.

South Africa will join Australia to wait in Dubai but one squad is destined to make the four-hour return journey back to Pakistan depending on whether India or New Zealand win on Sunday and top Group A.

“It is what it is,” Rassie van der Dussen, who helped fire South Africa into the semis with a half-century in the seven-wicket win over England in Karachi on Saturday, said this week.

“Physically, it’s not that long a flight. It would be nice to just sit in one hotel the whole time on one ground like some teams, but that’s not the reality for everyone.”

Travis Head said Australia, who finished second behind South Africa in Group B and will play the winners of the India-New Zealand clash, were also taking the uncertainty in their stride and preparing to play on two very different surfaces.

“We’ll watch the next couple of days, stay relaxed and then get to work,” the batter said in Lahore after Australia secured their semi-final spot on Friday when their final group game against Afghanistan was washed out.

“I guess there’ll be two different scenarios where it could be two different conditions. We’ll prepare for both ways and see how we go.”

Van der Dussen said the arrangements were undoubtedly advantageous to the Indian team.

“If you can stay in one place, stay in one hotel, practice in the same facilities, play in the same stadium, on the same pitches every time, it’s definitely an advantage,” he added.

“I don’t think you have to be a rocket scientist to know that (but) the onus would be on them to use that advantage.”