Four outlaws killed in encounter with police in Punjab

Four outlaws were killed during an encounter with the police in Punjab’s Hazro, officials said on Thursday.

The police spokesman said that the police team was transferring suspect Wali Khan, who was accused of killing a constable Qadeer Khan, when five people riding on two motorbikes intercepted them and opened indiscriminate fire on the team to release the suspect from police custody.

On Feb 8, constables Qadeer Khan and Nusrat Khan, deputed at a checkpost in Hattain, were on patrolling duty when they intercepted three suspicious persons riding on a motorcycle.

As soon as they disembarked from the motorcycle, the suspects opened indiscriminate firing at the policemen, killing Qadeer on the spot and injuring Nusrat critically.

Police said the assailants were able to escape from the scene successfully.

Soon after the incident, officials from law enforcement agencies reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area as the police launched a manhunt to trace the attackers.

The official said that Hazro’s station house officer (SHO), with additional police enforcement, chased the assailants, who opened fire again in Pirzai.

In retaliatory fire by the police, the suspect, Wali, was killed on the spot, while his other three accomplices received serious injuries, according to the spokesman.

The police spokesman added that the injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

Suspect killed in police encounter

A suspect, accused of murder, was killed during a police encounter near Noorywala pull under the jurisdiction of Tarkhanwala police station in Punjab.

The police official said on that the 18-year-old Danyal Amir, resident of Farooqa in Sargodha, was accused of killing his friend — 14-year-old Talha — by slitting his throat with a sharp knife.

The official said that the suspect opened fire when the police managed to trace him down. The team retaliated which resulted into his death on the spot.