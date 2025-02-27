KWSC claims water supply restored after line repairs completed

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) claimed to have partially restored the water supply to the city on Wednesday evening, after a five-day suspension due to repair work on leaking pipelines.

Major localities in almost every Karachi districts had faced water shortages because of the repair work and the rupture of a water main on University Road due to ongoing work for the construction of Red Line.

On Wednesday, a KWSC spokesman claimed that the water supply had been restored to the affected areas after the water utility had completed repairs of pipelines at 12 different locations in the metropolis.

However, reports pouring in from several areas suggested that not a single drop reached to the residents till late in the evening.

Multiple areas in the city have been suffering from an acute water shortage after the supply was suspended on last Saturday. The water utility spokesman said that repair work was carried out in Marora Goth, Kiran Hospital, Al-Azhar Garden, SUPARCO, Old Vegetable Market, Kashmir Road, and Peeli Kothi Liaquatabad, among other locations.

“Additionally, four new valves have been installed at Karachi University,” he added.

According to the KWSC spokesperson, under Phase 1 of the Siphon-19 project, leakages on the 54-inch diameter pipeline at Old Vegetable Market University Road and the 48-inch diameter pipeline from Old Vegetable Market to Liaquatabad have been fully repaired. Furthermore, an “inspection T” has been installed in the FTM line at the Lyari River to enhance water distribution.

He said that the repairs would help eliminate water shortage complaints, significantly improving supply in areas such as Lyari, Saddar, Old City Area, Clifton, Chanesar Town, Jinnah Town, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, and other parts of Central district.

Published in Dawn, February 27th, 2025