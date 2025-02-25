E-Paper | February 25, 2025

US sanctions four Indian firms over links to Iran oil trade

Anwar Iqbal Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 09:48am

WASHINGTON: In a rare move, the United States has imposed sanctions on four Indian companies, as well as 12 other foreign entities, for their alleged involvement in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade, the State Department announced on Monday.

The move is part of Washington’s broader effort to curb Tehran’s oil revenues, which it says are used to finance destabilising activities.

The sanctions, issued under Executive Orders 13846 and 13902, target companies in India, China, the UAE, Mala­ysia, Seychelles, Liberia, and Panama. In total, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 22 individuals and identified 13 vessels as blocked property.

Among the sanctioned Indian companies are Austi­nship Management Private Limited, based in Noida and South Delhi; BSM Marine LLP in Gurugram, Haryana; Cosmos Lines Inc, with a presence in Tamil Nadu and the Marshall Islands; and Flux Maritime LLP, located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the US government, these entities facilitated the transport of Iranian crude oil to buyers in Asia. “This network of illicit shipping facilitators obfuscates and deceives its role in loading and transporting Iranian oil for sale,” the State Department said. “It has shipped tens of millions of barrels of crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The latest sanctions are part of what the administration calls an “initial step” in enforcing President Donald Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran.

India and Iran have long been energy partners, but US sanctions halted India’s imports of Iranian oil in 2019. In January this year, Iran signalled its intent to resume oil exports and expand trade, including petrochemicals via the Chabahar port, despite US restrictions.

Published in Dawn, February 25th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

All out
Updated 25 Feb, 2025

All out

PAKISTAN cricket captain Mohammad Rizwan’s assessment was brutal — it could not have been any other way. At ...
Bearing the brunt
25 Feb, 2025

Bearing the brunt

FOR the past several months, we have repeatedly been told by the prime minister and his cabinet that the government...
Afghan resettlement
25 Feb, 2025

Afghan resettlement

AFGHAN refugees who fled their country after the Taliban took over in 2021, and who hoped to resettle in the West,...
Taliban divisions
Updated 24 Feb, 2025

Taliban divisions

The only workable solution lies in Mullah Akhundzada loosening his iron grip on the country.
Oblivious to drought
24 Feb, 2025

Oblivious to drought

PAKISTAN faces two types of drought: one caused by dry weather or lower-than-normal rainfall, and the other ...
Digital children
24 Feb, 2025

Digital children

AS most parents with young children will agree, the easiest way to pacify a bawling child is to hand them a...