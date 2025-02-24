E-Paper | February 24, 2025

3 killed in Hub as armed men open fire on jewellery store

Ismail Sasoli Published February 24, 2025 Updated February 24, 2025 05:10pm

Three people were killed on Monday when armed men opened fire on a jewellery shop in Hub’s Rind Market, officials said.

According to Hub Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Syed Fazil Bukhari, “The deceased include the shop owner, Khuda Baksh, his son Shah Rukh, and one employee of the shop, Manzoor.

“All three bodies have been shifted to Hub Sal Hospital.”

SSP Bukhari added that the police were investigating the incident to gauge whether it was a targeted killing.

The incident comes days after unidentified gunmen killed seven people travelling to Punjab after off-loading them from a passenger bus, in the Barkhan district late on Tuesday night.

In December, six people, including a woman, were killed and four injured in firing and traffic incidents across Balochistan.

