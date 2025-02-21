E-Paper | February 21, 2025

France to deploy police at schools for spot bag searches: minister

AFP Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 03:40pm

French police will start random searches for knives and other weapons concealed in bags at and around schools in a bid to fight an increase in violent attacks, the education minister said Friday.

The spot searches will begin in the spring, Elisabeth Borne told the BFMTV/RMC broadcaster.

“I want us to be able to organise, together with the prefect, the prosecutor and the representative of the education system, regular bag searches at the entrance of schools,” she said.

These would be carried out by police, she said, as teachers and school staff are not authorised to search pupils.

The new policy was prompted by stabbings becoming “much more common”, Borne said.

The minister said she would also seek a rule change by which any pupil found with a bladed weapon at school would automatically have to appear before a disciplinary council.

Any such case would also trigger a notification of prosecutors, without exception.

Currently, such a procedure is at the discretion of heads of schools. At the start of the month, a 17-year-old high school student was seriously wounded in a stabbing at his school in Bagneux, a southwestern suburb of Paris.

Seine-Saint-Denis, a region north of the capital with above-average crime rates, this month placed around 20 middle and high schools under police surveillance, with some 100 police deployed.

The move was to help “prevent a repetition of violent acts” after a series of incidents, the authorities said.

