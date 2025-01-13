QUETTA: In yet another mining disaster in Balochistan, two miners died in a coal mine when it collapsed while six other workers who became trapped were rescued in the Khost area of Harnai district on Sunday.

The tragedy struck when digging was still underway to retrieve the remaining one body from the Sanjdi mine on the outskirts of Quetta after the recovery of 11 more bodies.

In all, 12 coal miners had become trapped some 4,000 feet deep inside the Sanjdi mine after a powerful methane gas explosion on Jan 9. Ten of the 11 victims originally belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district and one hailed from Swat.

In the fresh incident, cracks developed in a coal mine located in the Khost coal field of Harnai district and a portion of the mine caved in when eight workers were still inside.

All the miners became trapped though six of them were rescued shortly afterwards.

However, two coal miners, later identified as Zahid and Islahat, who were working deep inside the mine, could not be rescued. After continuous efforts for 12 hours, however, their bodies were retrieved.

The mines and minerals department has closed the mine in Khost and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Pakistan Central Mines

Labour Federation leaders condemned the killing of coal miners.

“We want ratification of Safety Slandered and ILO-C 176” as well as awareness raising programmes for their safety, they said.

They condemned the government’s failure in enforcing safety regulations, as no officials visited the site. They said the recurring tragedies underscored urgent need for reforms to protect the lives of vulnerable coal miners.

Meanwhile, search efforts continued in the Sanjdi coalfield area for the remaining body. “Excavation has been completed up to a depth of 4,100 feet to access the miners trapped in the coal mine caved-in after the blast,” chief inspector of mines Ghani Baloch told Dawn, adding that the 11 bodies retrieved from the mine were later handed over to their legal heirs after medico-legal formalities.

“The bodies of the miners, which include two brothers, were dispatched to their native area after the funeral, which was also attended by Dr Ibadullah Khan, leader of the opposition in the KP Assembly,” Mr Baloch said.

Dr Khan who arrived in Quetta here on Sunday visited the Sanjdi coalfield where officials of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Mines department briefed him about the rescue operation.

Officials expressed the hope that the rescue operation would be completed by Monday, as in addition to mine workers, rescuers from the mines department and the PDMA were making the joint efforts.

