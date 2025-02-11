PM Shehbaz meets UAE president in Abu Dhabi to further strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The premier is in UAE alongside the Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a two-day visit to the UAE at the invitation of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to participate in the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

A press release issued by the Foreign Office (FO) said that this would be the premier’s second visit to the UAE since assuming office in March 2024.

According to the statement issued by the FO, both leaders stressed the need for further strengthening the brotherly ties between the two countries.

“The talks emphasised cooperation in economic, trade, and development fields, alongside other areas that align with both nations’ visions for sustainable economic growth and prosperity,” it said, agreeing to make 2025 “a year of action”.

It said, “The meeting provided an opportunity to address the significance of the World Government Summit in identifying global trends in governance and presenting actionable strategies to enhance government preparedness in navigating global transformations.”

It added that the two leaders underscored the importance of leveraging these shifts to accelerate development and build a better future for all.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest while focusing on recent developments in the Middle East, it said.

“They stressed the need for intensified international efforts for a comprehensive and lasting peace in Palestine, based on the two-state solution, to ensure regional security, stability, and peace,” it said.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met the chief executive of United Arab Emirates (UAE)‘s e& group, formerly known as Etisalat, and invited the company to invest more in the country’s telecom sector.

PTCL’s management is with ‘e&’, which has 26 per cent of the shares. The largest shareholding of 62pc is with the Government of Pakistan and the remaining 12pc has been floated through the PSX.

According to a press release by the deputy PM’s office, the minister held a meeting with Chief Executive Khalifa Al Shamsi and Chief Operations Officer Khaled Hegazy along with other Pakistani officials.

“Highlighting Pakistan’s conducive investment policies, the deputy prime minister invited e& to make further investment in the country’s telecom sector,” the statement read.

Khalifa Al Shamsi “acknowledged the country’s importance as a growing market in the region”, expressing his appreciation towards the country’s efforts to nurture a business-friendly climate.

Last month, the UAE expressed keen interest in collaboration with Pakis­tan in the minerals and agriculture sectors during a meeting between PM Shehbaz and UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan on Jan 5.

Pakistan and the UAE share close diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties, strengthened by historical connections and a large Pakistani expatriate community in the Emirates.

The UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a key source of remittances, with thousands of Pakistanis working in various sectors. Both countries collaborate on defence, energy, and investment projects, with the UAE frequently providing financial aid and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan.