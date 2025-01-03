Dar calls terrorism ‘big hurdle’ in ties with Afghanistan

• Foreign minister says normalisation of ties with India requires reciprocal willingness

• Outgoing FO spox denies any plans for military base at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday underscored that terrorism remains a significant impediment to strengthening ties with Afghanistan, while normalisation of relations with India would require a reciprocal willingness from New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at the Foreign Office, Mr Dar provided an overview of the diplomatic outreach by the PML-N government since taking office in February last year, refuting claims of Pakistan’s isolation. “When the current government assumed office, there was a perception of diplomatic isolation. However, through a successful approach involving an increased diplomatic footprint and engagement with regional neighbours, this perception has disappeared,” he remarked.

On Afghanistan, Mr Dar expressed a strong desire to enhance relations with Kabul but acknowledged that terrorism remains a critical issue. He noted that his planned visits to Kabul had to be postponed due to terrorist incidents. “Terror­ism is a major irritant in our relationship,” he said as he also pointed fingers at the former intelligence chief for pursuing talks with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

Regarding ties with India, Mr Dar emphasised the need for mutual commitment, saying, “It takes two to tango”.

Mr Dar announced that former Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has been designated as the Secretary General of the D-8 Developing Eight Forum, headquartered in Istanbul. “It was Pakistan’s turn for the Secretary General.

We nominated our accomplished former foreign secretary, Sohail Mahmood, and lobbied strongly for his appointment, which has been endorsed,“ he revealed.

Mr Mahmood will assume the role for a four-year term starting Jan 1, 2026.

The foreign minister also highlighted advancements in Pakistan’s nuclear energy sector, announcing the commencement of the Chashma 5 (C-5) nuclear power project. “The C-5 agreement was finalised with China in 2023 following the successful completion of the K2 and K3 projects,” he said.

Mr Dar also disclosed plans to visit Bangladesh next month, upon his return from Malaysia tour from Feb 3-5. The two countries have been rebuilding ties following the fall of the Hasina government.

He said that he will visit at the invitation of Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Yunus, who invited him during a meeting in Cairo. “Bangladesh is our lost brother. We aim to support and cooperate on economic and trade fronts, and progress is happening quickly,” he remarked.

Outgoing Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, during her final briefing, categorically dismissed speculation about potential military use of Gwadar port.

“Gwadar port is a port for the development of Pakistan, which has been developed with the support of the Chinese government,” she asserted.

Ms Baloch’s statement marks a rare public clarification on a subject that has raised concerns, particularly from the US. Pakistan has sought to address these concerns by facilitating visits from American envoy to Gwadar, but her remarks were unprecedentedly categorical.

Published in Dawn, January 3rd, 2025