Dar reviews Afghan relocation process with many still in limbo

• FO statement does not specify if decisions were made in meeting

• 44,000 Afghans, approved for relocation since Taliban takeover, still remain in Pakistan

• Officials directed to ensure provision of timely assistance to the Pakistani victims of Morocco boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday reviewed the ongoing process of resettling Afghan nationals awaiting relocation to third countries, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting today on issues relating to third-country relocations of Afghan nationals,” it said.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the boat tragedy, off the coast of Morocco, leading to several deaths.

Mr Dar issued instructions for coordination of government response and asked the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior to ensure provision of efficient and timely assistance to the Pakistani victims of the tragedy.

Earlier, sources said, it was decided that a team comprising FIA Additional DG (north) Muneer Maarth, Additional Secretary (Interior) Salman Chaudhary and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Intelligence Bureau would visit the Moroccan capital of Rabat and Dakhla, where they would assess the situation and compile a detailed report to be submitted to the prime minister.

The FO statement, however, did not specify whether any decisions were made on the critical Afghan issue, which has been under discussions between Islamabad and key western allies, particularly the United States.

As of July 2024, at least 44,000 Afghans approved for relocation to western countries after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021 were still in Pakistan, awaiting transfer. This group includes 25,000 destined for the United States, 9,000 for Australia, 6,000 for Canada, 3,000 for Germany, and more than 1,000 for the United Kingdom.

Fresh figures on the relocation process were not provided by the FO or other involved ministries. However, the slow pace of relocation since the initiative began in late 2021 suggests minimal progress.

Over the past three years, Pakistan has engaged with the governments that had pledged to resettle these individuals, urging them to expedite the approval and visa processes.

The resettlement efforts followed the evacuation of over 120,000 Afghans during the chaotic US-led Nato withdrawal from Afghanistan. Since then, approximately 1.25 million Afghans have fled the Taliban rule, with an estimated 600,000 entering Pakistan.

Despite early momentum, the relocation process slowed significantly, leaving thousands in lim­bo. In November 2023, Pakistan initiated a drive to expel undocumen­ted foreigners, affecting Afghans. To date, more than 815,000 individuals have been repatriated. Reports suggesting forced repatriation of Afghans awaiting relocation were denied by Islamabad.

Under international pressure, the government directed law enforcement agencies not to detain Afghans approved for third-country relocation during the crackdown on migrants.

Published in Dawn, January 19th, 2025